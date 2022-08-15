Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Village On Fourth Offers New Apartments In Milford
MILFORD - What was once a nursing home in Milford is now an apartment building with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Tuesday morning, an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held for The Village on Fourth, 505 W. Fourth St., Milford. Gavin Troyer, owner of OA Construction Services...
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
WNDU
Habitat for Humanity, Lippert Components build home for family in need
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday was a big day for Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County! They teamed up with two groups to build a new home for the Sorenson family. Habitat for Humanity partnered with Concord High Schools’ Construction Trads Partnership as well as Lippert Components to help build the home.
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Multi-billion-dollar plant possibly coming to St. Joseph County
A company is considering New Carlisle as a possible location for a multi-billion dollar car battery plant for electric vehicles. The company is called Ultium Cells LLC it is a venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution... Ultium Cells LLC has submitted a tax abatement application with St. Joseph...
WNDU
City of Goshen seeks community input on growth strategy
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen is in the process of creating a growth strategy, and they need the community’s input. Goshen leaders want to know: How do you see the city growing in the next 10 years?. People met Tuesday night to talk about the plan.
WNDU
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
boatlyfe.com
Godfrey Marine Expands Manufacturing
Pontoon and deck boat manufacturer Godfrey Marine is expanding its Elkhart Indiana facility with the addition of a 27,000 square foot warehouse and an automation wing, which will enable 30% growth in production for the company and add 50 new positions over the next 18 months. “With demand for new...
WNDU
Housing improvements, economic development discussed in Benton Harbor master plan
BENTON, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor leaders have big plans for the future. Commissioners met Monday night to discuss the city’s 20-year master plan. With a minimum of $500 million dollars of investment planned for the next decade, Benton Harbor leaders have been hosting workshops to get residents’ feedback.
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
WNDU
City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting on crisis response procedures rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting to discuss crisis response procedures at Brown Community Learning Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. But due to the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of 51-year-old...
WNDU
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casino in South Bend is unveiling hundreds of new ways to play after cutting the ribbon on their expanded gaming floor. It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet on sports. With Class...
WNDU
City of South Bend receives $2.4M federal grant to repair Eddy Street Bridge
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend received $2.4 million dollars in a federal grant for the Eddy Street Bridge. The grant will fund planning and engineering work for the removal of old infrastructure on the bridge over the St. Joseph River. Areas affected include interchanges on...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
WNDU
Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals denies proposal for ‘animal racing’
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At an Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Thursday morning, several items were on the agend but one—a proposal for animal racing on County Road 14—had nearly every resident in attendance saying the same thing. “We’re all against this and we ask...
Inside Indiana Business
Addiction treatment center opens in Mishawaka
Indianapolis-based Landmark Recovery has opened its Medicaid treatment facility, Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery. Landmark says the 160-bed treatment facility in Mishawaka is the largest single addiction treatment center accepting Medicaid in the state. The new facility also created 120 new full- and part-time jobs, along with increasing...
WNDU
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
Detroit News
GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
95.3 MNC
Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition
Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
