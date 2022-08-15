ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Village On Fourth Offers New Apartments In Milford

MILFORD - What was once a nursing home in Milford is now an apartment building with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Tuesday morning, an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held for The Village on Fourth, 505 W. Fourth St., Milford. Gavin Troyer, owner of OA Construction Services...
MILFORD, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land

The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
CARMEL, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
SYRACUSE, IN
WNDU

City of Goshen seeks community input on growth strategy

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen is in the process of creating a growth strategy, and they need the community’s input. Goshen leaders want to know: How do you see the city growing in the next 10 years?. People met Tuesday night to talk about the plan.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
NEW CARLISLE, IN
boatlyfe.com

Godfrey Marine Expands Manufacturing

Pontoon and deck boat manufacturer Godfrey Marine is expanding its Elkhart Indiana facility with the addition of a 27,000 square foot warehouse and an automation wing, which will enable 30% growth in production for the company and add 50 new positions over the next 18 months. “With demand for new...
ELKHART, IN
rvbusiness.com

FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week

The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
Inside Indiana Business

Addiction treatment center opens in Mishawaka

Indianapolis-based Landmark Recovery has opened its Medicaid treatment facility, Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery. Landmark says the 160-bed treatment facility in Mishawaka is the largest single addiction treatment center accepting Medicaid in the state. The new facility also created 120 new full- and part-time jobs, along with increasing...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday

This week, suicide prevention experts, police, and dispatch have all come together virtually to try and address a nationwide problem: how to better handle mental health crisis calls. Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Detroit News

GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition

Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
SODUS TOWNSHIP, MI

