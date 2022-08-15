Read full article on original website
Skyline’s Kenyon Sadiq discusses his commitment to Oregon and how Skyline helped him get there
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline Wide Receiver Kenyon Sadiq announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks earlier this season, and Idaho's top recruit surprised many with his decision. Even with Oregon not making his top three in late July, Kenyon said Eugene was ultimately the right place for him.
