Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
fox46.com
Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
fox46.com
Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte
A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board with the …. Parents terrified after pistol found at Lancaster …. NTSB releases...
fox46.com
Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox46.com
'Unacceptable': Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver. ‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old …. Huntersville leaders taking steps towards new town …. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with West Charlotte football coach …. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board...
fox46.com
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest. 2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: …. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered …. Man served with warrants for 2021 W CLT murder. Big Wheel at...
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Man Who Died in Wreck was a Passenger in Car Hit on Pleasant Road
A Fort Mill man was killed Monday when the car he was riding in was struck by an oncoming car, authorities said. Jacob Brown, 21, was the passenger in a car that was struck on Pleasant Road near the Gold Hill intersection, according to Coroner Sabrina Gast. The 1991 Mazda...
Thieves steal catalytic converter while driver was in movie theater
CHARLOTTE — A woman found out that while she was in a movie theater enjoying a film Wednesday night, someone stole the catalytic converter from her car while it was in the parking lot. It only takes a couple minutes for a thief to steal the car part, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
Outdoor sirens going off in York County, officials say ‘no emergency’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in York County are investigating the cause of outdoor sirens going off across the area on Thursday. York County Emergency Management said it’s aware that outdoor sirens are going off. “There is no emergency, and they’re investigating to find out...
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change
CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
fox46.com
21-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Mill area, officials say
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Monday in the Fort Mill area. The deadly crash happened at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on Pleasant Road near the Gold Hill Intersection,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox46.com
Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory lifted
"Relieved, honestly," she said. Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory …. Judge: DOJ has 1 week to provide redacted Mar-a-Lago …. Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in Wake County court …. Wake County deputy murder suspect appears in court; …. Who is the suspect charged in death of Wake County …
WBTV
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash near Fort Mill, troopers say
FORT MILL, S.C. — The passenger in a two-vehicle wreck was killed Monday afternoon near Fort Mill, the Highway Patrol confirmed. An 18-year-old driving a 1991 Mazda two-door coupe pulled in front of a 2021 Chevy Tahoe on Pleasant Hill Road near Gold Hill Road at about 12:20 p.m.
WBTV
4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
fox46.com
Man who robbed several banks across Gaston, Union counties gets over 5 years
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison. According to information to which David William Plyler, 62, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty, between December 2019 and February 2020, Plyler robbed four banks in Gaston and Union Counties.
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
timesnewspapers.com
Creek Causes Flood Damage To Rock Hill Homes
Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue. A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
Comments / 0