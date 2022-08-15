ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

fox46.com

Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte

A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board with the …. Parents terrified after pistol found at Lancaster …. NTSB releases...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
fox46.com

'Unacceptable': Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run

It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver. ‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old …. Huntersville leaders taking steps towards new town …. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with West Charlotte football coach …. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board...
CONCORD, NC
fox46.com

2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers

The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest. 2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: …. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered …. Man served with warrants for 2021 W CLT murder. Big Wheel at...
CONCORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
CORNELIUS, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox46.com

Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory lifted

"Relieved, honestly," she said. Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory …. Judge: DOJ has 1 week to provide redacted Mar-a-Lago …. Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in Wake County court …. Wake County deputy murder suspect appears in court; …. Who is the suspect charged in death of Wake County …
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
CLOVER, SC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Man who robbed several banks across Gaston, Union counties gets over 5 years

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison. According to information to which David William Plyler, 62, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty, between December 2019 and February 2020, Plyler robbed four banks in Gaston and Union Counties.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
timesnewspapers.com

Creek Causes Flood Damage To Rock Hill Homes

Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue. A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
ROCK HILL, SC

