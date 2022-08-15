Read full article on original website
Moderna, Pfizer Could Release Omicron-Targeting Vaccines By September
Omicron-targeting vaccines will arrive in early fall, based on the latest update from public health sources. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged vaccine makers in June to come up with boosters targeting the newer strains and variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna and Pfizer are getting closer to the release of their updated vaccines.
Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine linked to death in South Africa, health regulator reports
South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's...
UK becomes the first country to approve a dual Covid vaccine targeting omicron
LONDON — Britain on Monday became the first country in the world to approve a dual Covid-19 vaccine, which tackles both the original virus and the newer omicron variant. The updated Moderna vaccine — known as a bivalent because it targets two variants — is expected to be available to adults as a booster jab from the fall after receiving the go-ahead from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Monday.
