Fairfax, VA

greenbeltnewsreview.com

ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
OXON HILL, MD
gmu.edu

Two CVPA students use their creative skills as interns on Capitol Hill

For George Mason University senior Mirella Guzman-Escobar, the summer internship in the office of the House Creative Services, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at the U.S. House of Representatives is more than great professional experience, it’s a foot in the door to a job she has dreamed of her entire life.
FAIRFAX, VA
loudounnow.com

No Changes to IB Program Candidates, Marshall Withdraws Over Frustrations

On Aug. 9, the Loudoun County School Board voted to keep the new International Baccalaureate program at Heritage High School, rather than moving it to Tuscarora High School. Tom Marshall (Leesburg) brought a motion before the board that night to change the placement of the program to Tuscarora saying there was no rational reason provided for selecting the two schools.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Stafford Public Schools bans TikTok from school devices

During a recent school board meeting, Stafford announced TikTok would be banned from school devices students use in the classroom and at home. Educators say it’s a distraction and there are safety and security concerns. Spoke with parents, teachers, and interviewed Digital Business Consultant about this. Loudoun and Prince William Counties have also done the same and they actually don’t allow any social media apps to be used on their devices at all. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
STAFFORD, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery College pulls job listing that sought ‘minority’ applicants

Montgomery College last week removed a job posting that said it was seeking “minority” applicants after some community members pushed back, saying the language was discriminatory. The listing said the college’s English and Reading Department was “seeking two minority faculty interns” for the next academic year. The positions...
GERMANTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Welcomes New Gastroenterologist

LA PLATA, Md. – August 16, 2022 – Jameel Shareef, DO, a physician with advanced training in internal medicine and digestive disorders, has joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice as the team of clinical providers continues to grow to meet the needs of the region’s patients. Dr. Shareef is […]
LA PLATA, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fields Could Light Up in Alexandria

Several fields at local schools and parks could be getting new lights, which could extend the hours that local soccer, baseball, football and lacrosse players can use city facilities. The October Planning Commission docket includes multiple special use permit requests for new stadium lights at Francis C. Hammond Middle School,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Masks Return to PG County Schools

Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29. Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

