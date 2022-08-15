Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings announce first wave of roster cuts
At least five more players will need to be cut by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Minnesota Vikings cut 5 players to trim roster to 85 players
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that five players have been cut. As of Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams need to have their active rosters down to 85 players. The Vikings players cut at the deadline are as follows: - Cornerback Tye Smith - Fullback Jake Bargas - Outside linebacker Andre Mintze - Defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson (rookie) - Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (rookie) RELATED: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes NFL's top 100 playersTeams will have to cut their roster down to 80 players on Aug. 23 and then 53 players on Aug. 30. The Vikings lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. Next up, the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Vikings' first regular season game is on Sept. 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Brown-Stephens comments on Minnesota WR room
Minnesota will be heading into Tanner Morgan’s last season at QB in 2022. However, Michael Brown-Stephens spoke about the future of the WR position per Kane Rob of the ‘Locked on Golden Gophers Show’. The Golden Gophers’ wideout spoke about a number of young receivers that he...
Comments / 0