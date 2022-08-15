Read full article on original website
Mason welcomes its largest, most diverse freshman class to date at New Student Convocation
George Mason University President Gregory Washington welcomed thousands of new students Friday by informing them they had already made two of the most important decisions of their lives—whether and where to go to college. “I contend to you, these are great choices!” Washington told the newest Patriots at a...
Remembering Barry Beyer, who helped launch one of Mason’s first doctoral programs
Barry K. Beyer, who came to George Mason University in 1980 to lead a new program that ultimately produced Mason’s first doctoral graduate, raising the academic profile of a young upstart university, died August 5, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. He was 91. In the late 1970s, President...
Fall for the Book Festival announces headliners for 2022
After two years of offering the festival virtually, Fall for the Book is thrilled to be back with both in-person and online events for the 24th year. From October 11-15, the festival will be headlined by bestselling novelist Emily St. John Mandel, graphic novelist Gene Luen Yang, comic book heavy-weight Alan Moore, and champion goalkeeper Briana Scurry.
