ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, AL

Comments / 0

Related
thegreenvillestandard.com

Operation Round Up awards grants to local organizations

GREENVILLE, ALABAMA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center, Greenville Police Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department. The Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (BCCAC) is a non-profit organization that has provided services to Butler, Crenshaw...
GREENVILLE, AL
wgxa.tv

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students

Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uniontown, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
alabamanews.net

Alcohol Sales Coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama

Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, says the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School

The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathtub#Housing Act#Public Housing#Jenae
elmoreautauganews.com

District 5 Resident Questions Autauga County Commissioner’s Character

Top Photo: Resident Jack Morgan yells at Autauga County Commissioners during Tuesday night’s meeting. Anger and hostility erupted at Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting as residents from District 5 came before the group with complaints about road paving in their district. District 5 citizens have come before...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
WTOK-TV

Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - You cannot truly end the summer without a proper movie night so why not look into a more classic take on your movie watching experience. The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theatre in Demopolis, Alabama is doing just that as they welcome patrons to enjoy a film under the night sky.
DEMOPOLIS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy