thegreenvillestandard.com
Operation Round Up awards grants to local organizations
GREENVILLE, ALABAMA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to the Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center, Greenville Police Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department. The Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (BCCAC) is a non-profit organization that has provided services to Butler, Crenshaw...
wgxa.tv
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
alabamanews.net
Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students
Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
Vehicle belonging to woman missing near Tuscaloosa found in Mobile, police say
A vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared Sunday near Tuscaloosa was found Monday night in Mobile, authorities said. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused, Mobile police said Tuesday as the department asked for help locating the missing woman. Holmes disappeared from...
Tuscaloosa to Require Special Permits for Businesses With Long Lines
The Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously voted to require businesses have a queuing permit in order to have people line up outside during the hours of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. at Tuesday night's city council meeting. The Code of Tuscaloosa defines queuing as "a line of people within defined temporary...
Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
wbrc.com
Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
alabamanews.net
Alcohol Sales Coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama
Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, says the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School
The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
elmoreautauganews.com
District 5 Resident Questions Autauga County Commissioner’s Character
Top Photo: Resident Jack Morgan yells at Autauga County Commissioners during Tuesday night’s meeting. Anger and hostility erupted at Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting as residents from District 5 came before the group with complaints about road paving in their district. District 5 citizens have come before...
pcherald.com
City of Aliceville continues to thrive through new business for community
ALICEVILLE- CEO Roshonda Clark, native of Aliceville, created a center for the youth and community called the Tranquility Pool Center (TPC). A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to fully open the center. Clark mentioned in her statement that she received the vision back...
Woman Filmed Stealing Mailbox From One of Tuscaloosa’s Most Famous Bars
The owner of one of Tuscaloosa's most popular bars is asking for help identifying a woman spotted on surveillance cameras tearing a metal mailbox off his wall early Wednesday morning. Jeff Sirkin, who owns Gallettes on the University of Alabama Strip, shared the 13-second video on Facebook Wednesday and asked...
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
Police Arrest Northport Woman Accused of Trying to Skip Salon Bill at Gunpoint
A Northport woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly fought with workers in a Tuscaloosa salon and had a man threaten to shoot them rather than pay her bill. According to court documents filed Monday, 28-year-old Beronna Monique Burrell visited a hair braiding shop on Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa on August 12th.
WTOK-TV
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - You cannot truly end the summer without a proper movie night so why not look into a more classic take on your movie watching experience. The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theatre in Demopolis, Alabama is doing just that as they welcome patrons to enjoy a film under the night sky.
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
21-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Tuscaloosa County
A 21-year-old Duncanville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.
