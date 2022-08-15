ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston to invest around $10M to address flooding in Eastside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people living in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood could see improvements to drainage as the city gets to work on a multimillion dollar infrastructure project. The City of Charleston is in the midst of designing and permitting a $10 million project to help reduce flooding...
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
Charleston City Council working to revise rental registration ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council deferred Tuesday a proposed ordinance that would create a rental registry that would help the City connect with landlords to more easily resolve issues at their properties. Now, officials say work is being done to revise the proposed ordinance. On the peninsula, there...
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
Goose Creek to break ground on Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April

GOOSE CREEK — Officials unveiled details Aug. 16 for a planned $4 million amphitheater at the municipal complex, a project they hope will bring more concerts and events to the growing city. Goose Creek will break ground on the Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April, Mayor Greg Habib said.
Golfers asking for restrooms on Charleston Municipal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some golfers are speaking out against the lack of restrooms on the Charleston Municipal golf course. They say the two portable restrooms are unsanitary and inadequate for the number of people who use the course. What people are asking for, both at the council meeting Tuesday...
‘There ain’t no way to stop the water’

It is Friday and I’m in Port Royal. It’s raining. But that heat-breaking, grass-greening rain carries a sense of dread. These summer days we read about flooding in Kentucky and the almost-weekly flash floods closer to home in Charleston. Our torrential, late-in-the-day downpours seem less benign than they did just a few years ago.
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire

Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
Townhouse plans draw threat of suit over density

A citizens group is prepared to mount a legal challenge if Georgetown County approves two townhouse developments in the Parkersville community with a total of 109 units. “If it’s approved as-is, I think I can safely say we would appeal it,” said Cindy Person, attorney for Keep It Green.
SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed

A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
Charleston PD makes arrest in missing woman investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
