Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWire
Related
counton2.com
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
Charleston city leaders delay Rental Registration Program Ordinance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are delaying a proposal that makes it easier to hold landlords accountable for crimes that happen on their property. The ordinance comes after high-profile crimes such as a mass shooting that happened on South Street earlier this summer. Since then, city leaders are debating what goes into the ordinance […]
live5news.com
Charleston to invest around $10M to address flooding in Eastside
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people living in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood could see improvements to drainage as the city gets to work on a multimillion dollar infrastructure project. The City of Charleston is in the midst of designing and permitting a $10 million project to help reduce flooding...
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Charleston City Council working to revise rental registration ordinance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council deferred Tuesday a proposed ordinance that would create a rental registry that would help the City connect with landlords to more easily resolve issues at their properties. Now, officials say work is being done to revise the proposed ordinance. On the peninsula, there...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
counton2.com
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek to break ground on Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April
GOOSE CREEK — Officials unveiled details Aug. 16 for a planned $4 million amphitheater at the municipal complex, a project they hope will bring more concerts and events to the growing city. Goose Creek will break ground on the Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April, Mayor Greg Habib said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Golfers asking for restrooms on Charleston Municipal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some golfers are speaking out against the lack of restrooms on the Charleston Municipal golf course. They say the two portable restrooms are unsanitary and inadequate for the number of people who use the course. What people are asking for, both at the council meeting Tuesday...
Crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-26 near University Blvd.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed eastbound on I-26 may see delays in traffic after a morning crash. According to SCDOT, the accident happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday, near mile marker 205. This is just before the University Boulevard exit. The crash prompted crews to shut down all eastbound lanes as of 8:17 a.m., […]
yourislandnews.com
‘There ain’t no way to stop the water’
It is Friday and I’m in Port Royal. It’s raining. But that heat-breaking, grass-greening rain carries a sense of dread. These summer days we read about flooding in Kentucky and the almost-weekly flash floods closer to home in Charleston. Our torrential, late-in-the-day downpours seem less benign than they did just a few years ago.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire
Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
Coastal Observer
Townhouse plans draw threat of suit over density
A citizens group is prepared to mount a legal challenge if Georgetown County approves two townhouse developments in the Parkersville community with a total of 109 units. “If it’s approved as-is, I think I can safely say we would appeal it,” said Cindy Person, attorney for Keep It Green.
The Post and Courier
SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed
A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
counton2.com
Charleston PD makes arrest in missing woman investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
live5news.com
Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
Phys.org
Rising seas are trouble for Charleston's booming community. This method may prevent disaster
In Charleston, a place where street lines blur with sunny day tidal flooding and major storms dump enough water on downtown that one can kayak the deluge, Dale Morris is right at home. After all, water—its function, resource and the very element that threatens to sink the historic city—is what...
Comments / 1