Medical experts urging schools to have plan in case of monkeypox, COVID outbreaks

By Ashley Dyer
 3 days ago

MIAMI – As we get ready to send our kids back to school, infectious disease experts are urging schools to have a plan in case of outbreaks.  This as monkeypox cases continue to climb and COVID-19 lingers.

Back-to-school shopping is done, classrooms are ready to open, but a father we spoke with says there is one thing missing.

"I think it would be nice to have some communication from the school recognizing that COVID is still there," says Gerald Greenberg, a father of three.

Greenberg's oldest is in 10th grade.  He's also got a 7th grader and a 5th grader.  He says his littlest, Dafna, hardly remembers a time in school without masks.

"I don't like to wear it.  It's not uncomfortable so it doesn't matter to me.  I like to be safe," she tells us.

When it comes to safety protocols, Greenberg says he's not feeling very confident in the school district.

"It seems the schools have been silent on COVID entirely.  Our real concern is if anything does get worse, if the numbers in the community shoot up, if we get another strain that's tougher on kids, that the schools are never going to put a mask policy back in place, they're never going to put a distancing policy back in place."

To stay ahead of the game, infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty says all schools should have plans in place.

"The schools need to know how to rapidly assess a possible exposure in a school, how to get testing for anyone who was exposed and if necessary to provide vaccines," she explains.

As far as monkeypox goes, neither Broward County Public Schools or Miami-Dade County Public Schools have plans in place.

Miami-Dade says "they haven't received guidance from the CDC or local health departments but they will continue to use COVID19 safeguards to prevent outbreaks in schools."

And, in terms of COVID-19, Broward County Public Schools says "all county employees and members of the public are strongly encouraged to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing."

"We don't want the kids coming home with COVID.  Right now, we're fairly comfortable but the concern is what if something changes," says Greenberg.

Marty says the best thing to teach your kids before returning to the classroom this year is hygiene.

"Whether you're talking monkeypox or COVID, cold or flu - all of them are managed really well by hygiene."

And what she means by that is washing your hands regularly and keeping your workspaces clean.

Both school districts tell us they're following CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines.

Comments / 0

 

thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Summer's over, kid! Thousands return to class on Miami-Dade's first day of school

MIAMI – Thousands of students are back in school in Miami-Dade. The main consensus from parents Wednesday was an excitement to have kids back in school full time, learning from classrooms. "We're excited, we're nervous but we're blessed to have them back in school.  We'll have some normality and go back to work," said Alexander DeLeon, a parent.After years of constant change and COVID protocols, going back to school this year comes with new excitement."Our kids, they woke up actually before we did!  They came into our room looking forward to it," said one parent we spoke with.Superintendent Jose Dotres...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Doctors investigate Parkland school shooter's qEEG brain scans as trial resumes with jury Monday

MIAMI - The court decided to not show Nikolas Cruz's qEEG's brain scans to the jury.The quantitative Electroencephalogram (qEEG) is a tool used to track brain activity, frequently used to monitor epilepsy and brain damage."Basically, we use qEEG's to record brain waves, and different electrical activity from the brain," said Dr. Carlos Oliu, a Neurologist from HCS Florida Kendall Hospital.For the Cruz trial, the scans could have potentially shown the jury that Nikolas Cruz could have a brain defect."They (Cruz's attorneys) want to be able to say, 'see, there is something different in his brain waves, they're not like the brain waves of these normal people that we've collected,'" said Maria Schneider, former Broward County State Attorney's Office prosecutor."Therefore, that supports their contention that there's something wrong with him."However, its accuracy has been questioned by the judicial system for decades."It's not widely acceptable or admissible in court," said Schneider.Dr. Oliu says mental illness is often not seen through qEEG scans."The majority of patients with isolated mental health diagnosis or psychiatric diagnosis, the brain waves don't show that abnormality," said Oliu.The trial with the jury is set to start again on Monday.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

New app will let Broward parents track their child's school bus

POMPANO BEACH – Cassandra Pierce spent Monday getting her son Kylin ready for the start of Broward public school that begins Tuesday, August 16.Her son is going into third grade at Markham Elementary.On Monday, the school distributed free backpacks and supplies courtesy of Office Depot and the Broward Education Foundation.It's a big help to Pierce because she's a single mom who says she is headed to college herself.While the backpack is a plus, she says she has lingering concern over the school bus situation.   "The wait time to get in touch with someone (at the transportation department) is long,"...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
OIC of South Florida's summit focused on building, elevating and sustaining the middle class

MIAMI – Wednesday was day one of the Middle Class Summit at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The theme: Building, elevating and sustaining the middle class.Event organizers told CBS4 that a big part of that means helping people get good jobs. "A job is about so much more than income. It's about prosperity. It's about elevating people. It's also about leaving a legacy for your children. That you are modeling a behavior that eradicates vicious cycles of poverty," said Newton Sanon, the president and CEO of OIC South Florida.  The nonprofit group OIC of South Florida is hosting...
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Democratic candidates running for Congressional District 23

MIAMI - It's a new look for US Congressional District 23, as it now stretches up the coast from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton and covers much of North Broward and South Palm Beach. On the Democratic side, it's a crowded primary field with 6 candidates.Allen Ellison is a cosmetologist who lives outside the district in Sebring, but says he plans to move here. "I'm the only candidate that simply do not take money from special interest groups or pacs," he said.His main issues include affordable housing, increasing disability benefits, protecting social security and women's rights. He wants to use his experience to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Judge backs firing Broward teacher in mask dispute

TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge Monday backed a decision by the Broward County School Board to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.Judge Cathy Sellers issued a 44-page ruling that concluded Piper High School teacher John Alvarez "engaged in gross insubordination by continued, intentional failure to obey numerous direct orders, reasonable in nature and given by and with proper authority."The dispute was rooted in an emergency policy that the school board approved at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year to require students, employees and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Honor Guard to line path for Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI – A police honor guard, standing shoulder to shoulder, will line the path as the flag draped body of Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry is taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the Medical Examiner's Office across the street.Echaverry, 29, was shot Monday night while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Dania Beach. He was taken to Jackson Memorial where he died on Wednesday."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll...
MIAMI, FL
Parkland school shooter's brain exams to be subject of court hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE — A defense mental health expert in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz can pinpoint when he realized the 23-year-old mass murderer still has "irrational thoughts" — the two were making small talk when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison.Wesley Center, a Texas counselor, said that happened last year at the Broward County jail as he fitted Cruz's scalp with probes for a scan to map his brain. The defense at hearings this week will try to convince Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Center and other experts should be allowed to...
Man dies of bacterial infection due to eating raw oysters at Dania Beach restaurant

DANIA BEACH – Known the world over for its seafood, the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.In July, the manager confirmed a customer got sick and died from eating a raw oyster that was contaminated with the bacteria known as vibrio vulnificus."Vibrio vulnificus is seen in shellfish harvested from salty or brackish water," says Dr Ade Bamgboye, an internal medicine specialist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital. He says most people can fight off the infection, but it can be deadly if you have underlying conditions, especially a suppressed immune system."Things like cancer with chemotherapy treatment, HIV, diabetes," he said.The restaurant does have signs in the building and on menus warning diners that eating raw shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.The manager says he believes the bad oyster came from Louisiana.State agencies are investigating. The restaurant had an inspection in late July and passed.  The manager says the identification tags from the oysters were taken by state regulators. Last week, another Florida man in Pensacola died from eating raw oysters.Dr. Bamgboye says as a rule of thumb it's better to get your shellfish cooked to avoid any illness.
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

MDC Kendall Campus lockdown lifted, person briefly detained

MIAMI - A perceived threat caused a person to be temporarily detained and Miami Dade College Kendall Campus to be placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning. Police said a third party called them saying they had seen someone walking around campus wearing a bulletproof vest and a rifle. A public information officer from the college would later say that someone spotted someone riding a bike and carrying a backpack, with the handle sticking out of the bag. The man was stopped, but no firearm was found in the backpack. That person was questioned and then released.  Miami-Dade police had placed the campus on lockdown while they investigated.
MIAMI, FL
After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards

The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Republican Candidates running in District 23

MIAMI - It's a new look for US Congressional District 23, it stretches up the coast from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton and covers much of North Broward and South Palm Beach. On the Republican side, it's a crowded primary field with 7 candidates. Six of those candidates agreed to talk to CBS4.Dr. Steven Chess is a retired chiropractor who lives in Fort Lauderdale. "I believe in two books, the constitution and the Bible. I live that life. I have no baggage," he said. He was a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party 6 years ago, saying it aligns better with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
"Peppermint" released back into the ocean after rehab at Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI - It was a happy homecoming for a young green sea turtle, which after undergoing rehab at the Miami Seaquarium, was released Thursday into the waters off Bill Bags State Park. The turtle, nicknamed Peppermint, was rescued last December after being found washed ashore in the Miami Beach area. The turtle was very thin and dehydrated, and the team members who cared for it were concerned that the animal would not make it through the night. Peppermint was treated for pneumonia and slowly began to show improvement each day. The keeper team was excited to see the progress....
MIAMI, FL
Family of three feeling hopeless over situation with HOA: "We are the ones suffering"

MIAMI – A family of three turns to CBS4, feeling hopeless in their housing crisis. They tell us they are in a dire situation financially, paying for two residences, including one they never wanted in the first place. We share their plea for help.Craig Shubin's family juggles two big housing payments. They juggle their mortgage in Plantation while paying rent in Weston.They never intended to pay for two homes at once.Shubin tells CBS4 his homeowner's association is to blame, failing to live up to a legal settlement to fix the damaged condo."I never imagined we'd be in this predicament, to be...
MIAMI, FL
Large bale of suspected cocaine found at sea

MIAMI - The Monroe County Sheriff's OfficeThe Monroe Sheriff's Office said they responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada at approximately 2:33 p.m. Tuesday regarding a bale of suspected cocaine found at sea. Authorities say the bail was wrapped in plastic and contained numerous smaller packages labeled with a green sticker with "100%" printed in white on the side and a row of white stars below it. The total approximate weight was 70 pounds. The suspected drug was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol. 
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Back to School: Academics, safety stressed in Broward's new school year

FORT LAUDERDALE - This Tuesday is the start of the new year for Broward public schools. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said she's excited for students and teachers to head back to class. She said this year a big focus will be on academics and pushing the students to new limits. She added that school safety will also be a top priority. "My number one priority is to ensure that we are providing a safe and secure environment, as well as an academically challenging year for them," she said. Cartwright said the district will also face challenges. One...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
