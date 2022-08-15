Read full article on original website
Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli indicted on aggravated perjury charge following legal battles
Embattled Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli has been indicted on a new criminal charge stemming from a lawsuit she filed against Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson earlier this year. A Williamson County grand jury indicted 70-year-old Reguli on the charge of aggravated perjury, a Class D felony. According to the indictment,...
TN Horse Shooting: Lebanon couple offers $8K reward for information on who shot their horse
A Lebanon couple is trying to find out who shot Ironman, their 10-year-old horse.
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury
FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
One person killed in Wilson County crash
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
Owners of former Nashville company charged in $30 million healthcare fraud conspiracy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charges were filed against two former owners of a Nashville medical supply company alleging about $30 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare. A 14-count felony Information was filed today charging Tache “Gabe” Georgescu, 45, and Natalia Georgescu, 38, both of Laguna Niguel, California, owner and operator of now defunct Lowry Medical Supply, Inc. (Lowry Medical) in Nashville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks, announced US. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason
A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Remains in Watertown now identified, police considering it a homicide
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now identified the remains of a 22-year-old found in Watertown earlier this month.
Worker safe after tractor overturns during a mowing job in Lebanon
A City of Lebanon employee sustained only minor injuries Tuesday despite being in the cab of a John Deere tractor overturning while he mowed a hill.
Nashville police release video after original muted words, dispute any deletion
Metro Nashville Police Department officials explained Wednesday that four curse words from a body-worn camera video were muted, adding that the editing process didn't delete or splice the footage.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Man Threatens To 'Blow Up' Nashville Hospital To Go Back To Jail
The man reportedly sent a text to 911 confessing to the false bomb threat.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
1 killed in crash involving dump truck on Central Pike
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Wilson County Thursday morning.
Sumner County man reported missing, last seen over a month ago
Sumner County authorities are searching for a missing man out of Gallatin.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
