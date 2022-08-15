Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox46.com
Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
fox46.com
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest. 2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: …. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered …. Man served with warrants for 2021 W CLT murder. Big Wheel at...
fox46.com
'Unacceptable': Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver. ‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old …. Huntersville leaders taking steps towards new town …. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with West Charlotte football coach …. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board...
fox46.com
Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory lifted
"Relieved, honestly," she said. Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory …. Judge: DOJ has 1 week to provide redacted Mar-a-Lago …. Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in Wake County court …. Wake County deputy murder suspect appears in court; …. Who is the suspect charged in death of Wake County …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox46.com
Man who robbed several banks across Gaston, Union counties gets over 5 years
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison. According to information to which David William Plyler, 62, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty, between December 2019 and February 2020, Plyler robbed four banks in Gaston and Union Counties.
fox46.com
Outdoor sirens going off in York County, officials say ‘no emergency’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in York County are investigating the cause of outdoor sirens going off across the area on Thursday. York County Emergency Management said it’s aware that outdoor sirens are going off. “There is no emergency, and they’re investigating to find out...
fox46.com
21-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Mill area, officials say
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Monday in the Fort Mill area. The deadly crash happened at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on Pleasant Road near the Gold Hill Intersection,...
fox46.com
Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte
A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board with the …. Parents terrified after pistol found at Lancaster …. NTSB releases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
‘Terrible tragedy’: Wingate University student-athlete dies after hit by train
WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Wingate University student-athlete died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night near the entrance to the university, authorities said. The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the North Camden Street train crossing. According to the Wingate Police...
fox46.com
Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
fox46.com
Charlotte Knights Week of Giving
The Charlotte Knights’ 6th Annual Week of Giving begins Tuesday. Tommy Viola with the Knights joined Queen City News Now to talk about what players and staff are doing to help the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Representatives from the Knights will be at six locations in the community:. Tuesday, August...
fox46.com
Cabarrus County Schools to welcome 1,600 additional students this year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Though a national study by Return 2 Learn revealed more than 1.2 million students have left the public school system since the beginning of the pandemic, Cabarrus County Schools says their enrollment will increase by about 1,600 students this upcoming school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox46.com
Charlotte sports fans unite for charity cookout
The Crown Club, Roaring Riot, and Queen City Collective organized a charity cookout Sunday at Matthews' Carolina Beer Temple to support Dream On 3. The Panthers, Hornets, and Charlotte FC all donated items to be auctioned off.
fox46.com
Monday Forecast: Stormy start to week, cold front ahead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s been a stormy start to the week for most of us!. Several intense and severe storms moved through the region Monday ahead of a cold front and area of low pressure. Storms will continue to head south, leaving us with quieter weather...
fox46.com
American Airlines bets big on the future of air travel
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday, American Airlines placed a big bet on the future of air travel that could have an impact on flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airline announced it put a deposit down for 20 supersonic jets. Imagine a day...
Comments / 0