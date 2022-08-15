ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

fox46.com

Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers

The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
CONCORD, NC
fox46.com

'Unacceptable': Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run

It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.
CONCORD, NC
fox46.com

Fort Mill neighbors relieved boil water advisory lifted

"Relieved, honestly," she said.
FORT MILL, SC
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, SC
fox46.com

Man who robbed several banks across Gaston, Union counties gets over 5 years

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison. According to information to which David William Plyler, 62, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty, between December 2019 and February 2020, Plyler robbed four banks in Gaston and Union Counties.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte

A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte Knights Week of Giving

The Charlotte Knights' 6th Annual Week of Giving begins Tuesday. Tommy Viola with the Knights joined Queen City News Now to talk about what players and staff are doing to help the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Representatives from the Knights will be at six locations in the community:. Tuesday, August...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Public Safety
fox46.com

Charlotte sports fans unite for charity cookout

The Crown Club, Roaring Riot, and Queen City Collective organized a charity cookout Sunday at Matthews' Carolina Beer Temple to support Dream On 3. The Panthers, Hornets, and Charlotte FC all donated items to be auctioned off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Monday Forecast: Stormy start to week, cold front ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It's been a stormy start to the week for most of us!. Several intense and severe storms moved through the region Monday ahead of a cold front and area of low pressure. Storms will continue to head south, leaving us with quieter weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

American Airlines bets big on the future of air travel

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday, American Airlines placed a big bet on the future of air travel that could have an impact on flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airline announced it put a deposit down for 20 supersonic jets. Imagine a day...
CHARLOTTE, NC

