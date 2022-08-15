ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

15-year-old student accused of attempted homicide on another student at Monterey Trail High School

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove-area high school student faces attempted homicide after attacking another student

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A teenager at an Elk Grove-area high school faces attempted homicide charges after attacking another student, officials said Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said school officials at Monterey Trail High School called for medical assistance around 2 p.m. for a 15-year-old student who had trouble breathing. A parent of the child transported him to a hospital for treatment.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police

STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Lincoln High School#Police#Kcra
KRON4 News

Officer opens fire in armed standoff with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a standoff with police in Stockton, police said. Officers were called at 1:03 p.m. to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive because someone said a man was pistol-whipping a woman. Officers located the woman who had visible head injuries, according […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video

STOCKTON - A suspected school vandal was caught on video in Stockton, and now police are asking for clues to bring him to justice. According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 4 a.m. on July 27, a male suspect entered a school in the 500 block of East Main Street and committed acts of vandalism.At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with orange lettering on the back, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was carrying an orange or red and black backpack and appeared to be a teen or young adult with short, black hair.  Police have not elaborated on the extent of the damage the suspect caused. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sat Le at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery

(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC10

'The violence is getting younger' | Stockton activists say enough is enough amid rise in crime

STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton sees a rise in violent crime this summer, community activists have a stern message: enough is enough. Stockton has seen 34 homicides this year compared to the 26 it saw this time last year. Recently, a beloved son was shot and killed outside a Stockton credit union, another man was killed along West Lane and one person was killed at South Side Market.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspect Reportedly Arrested — Stolen Items Returned

Originally Published By: Modesto Police Department Facebook Page. “August 9, 2022 – This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive for reports of a burglary involving an equipment trailer. While officers were enroute, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver did not stop and fled from officers. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle struck a street sign at Parker Avenue and Wellsford. When officers pulled up to the vehicle, the driver reversed his vehicle into an officer’s patrol car, then took off. The driver drove to Turlock where he crashed again at Tuolumne Avenue and Crowell Avenue. He was then taken into custody with the assistance of allied agencies.
MODESTO, CA
sftimes.com

Armed suspect arrested after standoff with officer

An armed suspect was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a standoff with police in Stockton. At around 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a report of a man pistol-whipping a woman. Police found the woman who had visible head injuries. The suspect ran...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspect in custody after armed standoff in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A standoff in Stockton came to an end after an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and sent a K9 officer to bring a suspect into custody. The Stockton Police Department had initially responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by a man.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy