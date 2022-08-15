Read full article on original website
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com
15-year-old student accused of attempted homicide on another student at Monterey Trail High School
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
KCRA.com
Elk Grove-area high school student faces attempted homicide after attacking another student
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A teenager at an Elk Grove-area high school faces attempted homicide charges after attacking another student, officials said Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said school officials at Monterey Trail High School called for medical assistance around 2 p.m. for a 15-year-old student who had trouble breathing. A parent of the child transported him to a hospital for treatment.
Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
KCRA.com
Sac PD: Hate crime charges added to man, teen arrested for robberies targeting Asian women
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old were arrested after a hate crime investigation in Sacramento, police announced Wednesday. Officers were investigating a series of robberies from April and May 2022 in which the suspects appeared to be targeting Asian women leaving shopping centers on Stockton Boulevard, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police
STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Salvador Debudey Jr. identified as victim in deadly Stockton West Lane shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a Stockton shooting along West Lane as Salvador Debudey Jr., 43. Police said the 43-year-old Stockton man was found shot along the 4900 block of West Lane on Aug. 11. Despite efforts to save Debudey's life, he ultimately died from his injuries.
Officer opens fire in armed standoff with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a standoff with police in Stockton, police said. Officers were called at 1:03 p.m. to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive because someone said a man was pistol-whipping a woman. Officers located the woman who had visible head injuries, according […]
Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video
STOCKTON - A suspected school vandal was caught on video in Stockton, and now police are asking for clues to bring him to justice. According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 4 a.m. on July 27, a male suspect entered a school in the 500 block of East Main Street and committed acts of vandalism.At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with orange lettering on the back, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was carrying an orange or red and black backpack and appeared to be a teen or young adult with short, black hair. Police have not elaborated on the extent of the damage the suspect caused. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sat Le at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.
15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery
(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
'The violence is getting younger' | Stockton activists say enough is enough amid rise in crime
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton sees a rise in violent crime this summer, community activists have a stern message: enough is enough. Stockton has seen 34 homicides this year compared to the 26 it saw this time last year. Recently, a beloved son was shot and killed outside a Stockton credit union, another man was killed along West Lane and one person was killed at South Side Market.
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Reportedly Arrested — Stolen Items Returned
Originally Published By: Modesto Police Department Facebook Page. “August 9, 2022 – This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive for reports of a burglary involving an equipment trailer. While officers were enroute, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver did not stop and fled from officers. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle struck a street sign at Parker Avenue and Wellsford. When officers pulled up to the vehicle, the driver reversed his vehicle into an officer’s patrol car, then took off. The driver drove to Turlock where he crashed again at Tuolumne Avenue and Crowell Avenue. He was then taken into custody with the assistance of allied agencies.
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
sftimes.com
Armed suspect arrested after standoff with officer
An armed suspect was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a standoff with police in Stockton. At around 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a report of a man pistol-whipping a woman. Police found the woman who had visible head injuries. The suspect ran...
KCRA.com
Cash For College: Free financial aid available for Sacramento students and families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — College tuition is not cheap and for those who need help funding their education, navigating the financial aid process can be tricky. Michael Lemus with the California Student Aid Commission joined the KCRA 3 morning show to discuss what options students or parents may have. Lemus...
Suspect in custody after armed standoff in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A standoff in Stockton came to an end after an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and sent a K9 officer to bring a suspect into custody. The Stockton Police Department had initially responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by a man.
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
