3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension increased from 6 games to 11 — and now he also has to pay a $5 million fine to charity, report says
Watson was previously facing a suspension of 6 games until the NFL and NFLPA came to a new agreement Thursday.
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
Denzel Ward’s $400 bounty for Browns teammates is already paying dividends
Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.
CBS Sports
How Deshaun Watson might be able to avoid a season-long suspension, plus NFL Rookie of the Year hopefuls
Hello everyone, and happy Wednesday. It's an especially happy one for John Breech, who finally witnessed his friend, Ryan Wilson, honor the Bengals in a big way (more on that below). While he basks in glee, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition
The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
Unsurprising report: Baker Mayfield to be named starter for Week 1 versus Browns
The Cleveland Browns story with QB Baker Mayfield didn’t end with the trade to the Carolina Panthers. Not only is the trade compensation that Cleveland received back conditional on Mayfield’s playing time but the two teams square off in Week 1. For some fans, tracking Mayfield’s career and...
Cleveland Browns sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller
BEREA − The Browns added to their offensive line room on Wednesday when they signed tackle Wyatt Miller. Miller had been waived by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 26-year-old Miller has spent time on the practice squads of the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, 49ers and Panthers, although he has not appeared in a regular-season game. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder is a product of the University of Central Florida, where he started 47 of the 49 games he played.
Social Media Reacts to NFL’s Disciplinary Ruling on Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson
With the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to a new punishment for Deshaun Watson, it lays to rest one of the largest storylines in the league’s offseason. Watson hasn’t seen regular season action since January 2021. After requesting a trade from the Houston Texans in the 2021 offseason, the situation spiraled out of control.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms, per report
Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to Pro Football Network, in an effort to potentially reach a compromise regarding Watson's 2022 suspension.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible at any time (but a real deadline would be helpful)
The Deshaun Watson settlement talks continue. Whether and when they end remains to be seen. One of the practical problems is that there’s no real deadline for getting a deal done. Appeals officer Peter Harvey will hold the ruling until the NFL tells him that the settlement possibilities have been exhausted. With the league apparently very willing to opt for settlement over imposing a lengthy suspension and taking their chances in court, the league apparently will be willing to let this play out a little longer.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)
It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
Yardbarker
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Browns’ Defense is Ready This Season
After a lackluster year last season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense is ready to play their best football. Sometimes, it would get frustrating to watch if you are a Browns fan. There were some times when the defense was good, but there were also times that were very bad, as said by Anthony Walker.
brownsnation.com
The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position
Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo
A few weeks into training camp, no one still knows exactly how many games Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for. Independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, a retired federal judge, issued a six-game suspension, but the NFL has appealed that decision, and it is believed it wants Watson suspended for at least the entire season.
Yardbarker
Dawson Deaton Is The Latest Browns Player To Go Down With Injury
Cleveland sports fans readily point out the lack of good luck and fortune their teams seem to have. As if on schedule, the bad breaks are already mounting for the Cleveland Browns, even with a few weeks to go before the start of the NFL regular season. On Friday, the...
Yardbarker
A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt took part in a very brief hold-in that lasted just a couple of days, partially. Hunt still worked out with the team, he just did not participate in team drills. Since then, Hunt is back with the team full time despite not having a new contract. According to PFF, Hunt has a fifth-round trade value.
