Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother's murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment

The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition

The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
CLEVELAND, OH
#American Football
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller

BEREA − The Browns added to their offensive line room on Wednesday when they signed tackle Wyatt Miller. Miller had been waived by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 26-year-old Miller has spent time on the practice squads of the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, 49ers and Panthers, although he has not appeared in a regular-season game. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder is a product of the University of Central Florida, where he started 47 of the 49 games he played.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms, per report

Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to Pro Football Network, in an effort to potentially reach a compromise regarding Watson's 2022 suspension.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible at any time (but a real deadline would be helpful)

The Deshaun Watson settlement talks continue. Whether and when they end remains to be seen. One of the practical problems is that there’s no real deadline for getting a deal done. Appeals officer Peter Harvey will hold the ruling until the NFL tells him that the settlement possibilities have been exhausted. With the league apparently very willing to opt for settlement over imposing a lengthy suspension and taking their chances in court, the league apparently will be willing to let this play out a little longer.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)

It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day

The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns' Defense is Ready This Season

After a lackluster year last season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense is ready to play their best football. Sometimes, it would get frustrating to watch if you are a Browns fan. There were some times when the defense was good, but there were also times that were very bad, as said by Anthony Walker.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position

Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line

Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Browns' Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo

A few weeks into training camp, no one still knows exactly how many games Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for. Independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, a retired federal judge, issued a six-game suspension, but the NFL has appealed that decision, and it is believed it wants Watson suspended for at least the entire season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dawson Deaton Is The Latest Browns Player To Go Down With Injury

Cleveland sports fans readily point out the lack of good luck and fortune their teams seem to have. As if on schedule, the bad breaks are already mounting for the Cleveland Browns, even with a few weeks to go before the start of the NFL regular season. On Friday, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt took part in a very brief hold-in that lasted just a couple of days, partially. Hunt still worked out with the team, he just did not participate in team drills. Since then, Hunt is back with the team full time despite not having a new contract. According to PFF, Hunt has a fifth-round trade value.
NFL

