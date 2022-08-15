Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley evaluates first scrimmage, Caleb Williams, Trojans' expectations
USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Utah's latest commit Brock Fonoimoana decision was centered around 'family'
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front earlier this week when Kahuku (HI) safety Brock Fonoimoana announced his commitment to the Utes late Monday nighgt. He is the program's 13th commitment of the class and UteZone caught up with Fonoimoana about his decision.
Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five
After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1
Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
Williams getting comfortable at Arizona
Arizona running back D.J. Williams has already played at Auburn and Florida State, but is confident in his new home at Arizona. "It was a long process, but I feel like the right people put me in this place," Williams said. "I am thankful for Coach Fisch and Coach Graham and I think people just pointed me in the right direction of where I am supposed to be."
247Sports
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Preview Series: Preseason All Big Ten Team
With such a wide open season expected, the All Big Ten honors next March could look a lot different than what we are projecting today. That said, based on what returning Big Ten players have previously done in the league as well as what players are projected to have big seasons, here is our preseason All Big Ten Team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener
Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC defense holding its own against Lincoln Riley's vaunted offense
Last season’s defense was atrocious by the USC football standards established over decades of program history. The Trojans ranked No. 103 out of 130 teams in the nation, giving up 31.8 points per game. It was the first season ever USC allowed more than 30 points per game and...
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0