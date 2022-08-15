ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC football: Lincoln Riley evaluates first scrimmage, Caleb Williams, Trojans' expectations

USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
State
California State
247Sports

Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five

After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options

No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1

Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Williams getting comfortable at Arizona

Arizona running back D.J. Williams has already played at Auburn and Florida State, but is confident in his new home at Arizona. "It was a long process, but I feel like the right people put me in this place," Williams said. "I am thankful for Coach Fisch and Coach Graham and I think people just pointed me in the right direction of where I am supposed to be."
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal

USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener

Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
