WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Firefighters running 41 miles in 24 hours to benefit ACCESS of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, New Hanover County firefighters will test both physical and mental boundaries. “Our job is very physical but it’s a lot of mental too,” says Jason Sinclair with NHCFR. “Especially in a hurricane deployment or if we have to work all 24 hours it’s not just physical ability it’s a lot of mental.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire 77 percent contained, still 1,226 acres
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Forest Service is preparing for the demobilization of some resources now that the wildfire in Pender County is 77 percent contained. Pender County officials say the fire remains 1,226 acres in size, as it has for days, and will continue to be closely monitored.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County teachers learning skills to keep themselves, students safe in emergency
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the first day of classes just over a week away, teachers with three schools around Brunswick County spent time recently learning valuable skills. Coastal Training Division led the event, providing teachers information on how to keep themselves and their students safe in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance pulls sponsorship over disagreement with national event promotions company
WILIMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance pulled sponsorship from an event slated for this Saturday due to a disagreement with Live Nation. Port City Jerry Day, which features Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tribute bands, benefits the United Way Cape Fear Area. The alliance sponsored...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Visitor spending increases in all 100 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All 100 North Carolina counties saw in increase in tourism dollars, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington thrift stores draw shoppers on National Thrift Shop Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17. Thrift shops in Wilmington have seen an increase in shoppers opting to buy from them, rather than big box retailers, to save money. The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has five thrift stores across New Hanover, Pender,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health, UNC Health increase access to pediatric specialty care in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health has added new physicians in partnership with UNC Health as part of commitments to increase access to pediatric specialty care in the Wilmington region. According to a press release, the initial phase of growth includes both adding new services so families can seek...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County wildfire now 65 percent contained, still 1,226 acres
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews in Pender County continue to hold the Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire to 1,226 acres and have now contained 65 percent of the blaze. The fire has remained the same size for days and crews continue to closely monitor the weather as significant heat continues to linger within the fire area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co hosts Medicaid health fair expo
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Health and Human Services hosted a Medicaid health fair expo in Wilmington this afternoon. The expo was held at the county’s the Health and Human Services building on Greenfield Street. On top of discussing Medicaid, there were vendors on hand to talk...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioners to discuss future plans for land near Battleship
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – There will be an opportunity for community members to find out more about the future of the land across the Cape Fear River near the Battleship. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Thursday at 2 p.m. on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County transportation sales tax to be on 2022 election ballot
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –County residents will be voting on a sales tax increase in the upcoming November election. The current sales tax rate in New Hanover County is 7%. If residents vote in favor of an increase, the rate would go up to 7.25%. The quarter-cent increase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Girl Scouts announce newest cookie flavor for 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Girl Scouts announced their long-awaited new cookie flavor today. The ‘Raspberry Rally’ is going to be an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Kure Beach votes to amend Dogs on the Beach ordinance
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You will now be able to take your furry friend with you to the coast throughout the year in Kure Beach. The Kure Beach Town Council voted Monday to amend the Dogs on the Beach ordinance to allow dogs on the beach at certain times of the day from April 1st through September 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Livestrong at the YMCA Referral Giveaway
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Think before you post’: Staying safe on social media as your kids head back to school
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s important to remember not to post too much information online about your children as they head back to school. With classes around the Cape Fear beginning in less than two weeks for many, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder on Facebook, saying to think before you share back to school photos and information.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington addressing recent spike in Wade Park vandalism
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding an open house for park users to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions regarding a rise in vandalism and damage at Wade Park. The meeting is scheduled for August 23rd, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
