ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hanover County, NC
Society
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
County
New Hanover County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Visitor spending increases in all 100 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All 100 North Carolina counties saw in increase in tourism dollars, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington thrift stores draw shoppers on National Thrift Shop Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17. Thrift shops in Wilmington have seen an increase in shoppers opting to buy from them, rather than big box retailers, to save money. The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has five thrift stores across New Hanover, Pender,...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Keep New Hanover
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County wildfire now 65 percent contained, still 1,226 acres

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews in Pender County continue to hold the Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire to 1,226 acres and have now contained 65 percent of the blaze. The fire has remained the same size for days and crews continue to closely monitor the weather as significant heat continues to linger within the fire area.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Co hosts Medicaid health fair expo

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Health and Human Services hosted a Medicaid health fair expo in Wilmington this afternoon. The expo was held at the county’s the Health and Human Services building on Greenfield Street. On top of discussing Medicaid, there were vendors on hand to talk...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Girl Scouts announce newest cookie flavor for 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Girl Scouts announced their long-awaited new cookie flavor today. The ‘Raspberry Rally’ is going to be an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Kure Beach votes to amend Dogs on the Beach ordinance

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You will now be able to take your furry friend with you to the coast throughout the year in Kure Beach. The Kure Beach Town Council voted Monday to amend the Dogs on the Beach ordinance to allow dogs on the beach at certain times of the day from April 1st through September 30th.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Think before you post’: Staying safe on social media as your kids head back to school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s important to remember not to post too much information online about your children as they head back to school. With classes around the Cape Fear beginning in less than two weeks for many, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder on Facebook, saying to think before you share back to school photos and information.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington addressing recent spike in Wade Park vandalism

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding an open house for park users to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions regarding a rise in vandalism and damage at Wade Park. The meeting is scheduled for August 23rd, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
OAK ISLAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy