Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of a Hot Springs woman who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. Darlene Leigh, a 79-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after a vehicle hit a tree. According to a Department of Public Safety release, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.
KELOLAND TV
The struggles of solving crimes on the reservation
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) – These past two weeks, KELOLAND News has told you multiple stories of murders and crimes against Indigenous people going unsolved. And part of the problem might come down to a lack of resources on the reservations. At the end of July, the Oglala Sioux...
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Long gun ammunition
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — Different long guns utilize different ammunition, and certain rounds are used strategically depending on the target. As South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Officer Chris Dekker explains, a rifle may be used for hunting or for target practice, and you’ll want to use different ammunition for each.
KELOLAND TV
‘I don’t want him to be forgotten’: Family seeks justice for Leon Lakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days before his 51st birthday, Leon Lakota III’s body was found in a ditch on the side of the road north of Pine Ridge, South Dakota. “He didn’t deserve that,” Danielle Carpio said through tears. “They just stabbed him up and just left him there.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
KELOLAND TV
Questions left in a 13-year-old’s death
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) – They are stories we’ve been telling you for two weeks now here at KELOLAND News. Stories of deaths on reservations going unsolved and families begging for answers. On December 6, 2021, a 13-year-old girl was walking back to her sister’s house in Pine...
Chadron, Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments battle grassfire
The Chadron and Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments, United States Forest Service, and Oelrichs/Ardmore, SD Volunteer Fire Departments battled a grassfire on Aug. 12. The Wayside area fire was near the Nebraska/South Dakota state line west of Highway 385, northwest of Chadron. The fire started at 10 a.m. Friday and burned...
KELOLAND TV
‘Losing two kids within two months is just too much’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – On the Pine Ridge reservation, many grandmothers know the pain of losing their grandchildren to violence. Some have lost more than one child. That’s the sad reality that Holly Wilson had to face at the beginning of this year. On May 5th, 2022,...
Comments / 2