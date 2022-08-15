ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Post

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska

With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try

Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts announces winners of 2022 Youth Talent Initiative

Governor Pete Ricketts announced MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment as the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grants for 2022. Launched by the Governor in 2015, DYTI introduces middle school students to careers in industries such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and healthcare. DYTI is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Hospitality sector confronts old problem the pandemic made worse

The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
NEVADA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers recover stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.
WAVERLY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

