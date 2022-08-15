Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska
With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Neb. ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ campaign still drawing recognition
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign — a few years old and still getting both praise and eye rolls — again has racked up a top national award. The Visit Nebraska team on Aug. 9 accepted a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try
Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
History Nebraska Foundation receives $875,000 in ARPA funding
Lincoln, NE - The History Nebraska Foundation received an $875,000 grant for operating costs from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 through the City of Lincoln/Lancaster County. The funds were awarded as part of a nearly $5 million grant program to benefit 15 non-profit tourism organizations. The grant...
New grants aim to interest Neb. teens in high-tech manufacturing
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts’ effort to interest more Nebraska teens in high-tech, manufacturing and health care jobs in the state handed out two new grants on Monday. Hebron-based MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment, a John Deere dealership with outlets in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, received grants of $125,000 each through the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, launched by Ricketts in 2015.
Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Gov. Ricketts announces winners of 2022 Youth Talent Initiative
Governor Pete Ricketts announced MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment as the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grants for 2022. Launched by the Governor in 2015, DYTI introduces middle school students to careers in industries such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and healthcare. DYTI is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).
Malcolm X among those advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — Civil rights leader Malcolm X survived the first cut to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame on Friday along with educator/author Louise Pound and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/director Howard Hanson. The seven-member State Hall of Fame Committee pared the list of eight nominees to the three...
Report: Inmate nearly died in October Nebraska prison fire
LINCOLN — A state prison inmate nearly died in a smoky fire in October at the Lincoln State Correctional Center, according to a recent state report, which stated that response to the fire was slowed, and injuries were worsened, because the housing unit was unstaffed at the time. Just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hospitality sector confronts old problem the pandemic made worse
The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
Neb. troopers recover stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.
AAA: Annual cost of new car ownership crosses $10K mark
New car buyers likely care more now than ever about the overall cost of a new vehicle, and that goes beyond just the sticker price. Since things have become more expensive this year, consumers are paying closer attention to the cost of things like fuel, maintenance, and insurance. “High gas...
🎥Trump foe Liz Cheney crushed in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
Ricketts: 'Resignations’ if Trump raid wasn’t based on serious allegation
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he wants “more transparency” from the FBI and Department of Justice about the decision to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. “In my opinion, it ought to be pretty serious to take the unprecedented step of raiding...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0