Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Governor announces nominees to teacher recruitment and retention task force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster announced Thursday morning three new appointees to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force, created from the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act, was formed to research and provide solutions on evaluating good teachers and increasing teacher recruitment. The group will also look into ways to improve working conditions and compensation for teachers in the state, according to a release.
abcnews4.com
DHEC asking for feedback on valued mental, physical health resources in survey
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking residents for feedback about which mental and physical health resources are important to them. The results of a survey provided by DHEC will help guide the decisions made by the Live Healthy South...
abcnews4.com
Pet Supplies Plus establishing new SC distribution center, creating hundreds of new jobs
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Supplies Plus will be creating new work opportunities for South Carolinians. The pet retailer announced Tuesday that it would be a new distribution center in Orangeburg County. The $53 million investment by the company is set to create at least 275 new jobs.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 7th, study reveals
South Carolina ranked 4th earliest in the country for peak burnout, according to a recent study. A recent study of just over 4,000 workers across the country by MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, was used to determine when workers in a state were most likely to experience peak burnout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Pawleys Island high school student 1 of 3 to win $5,000 scholarship
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pawleys Island high school student was one of three to win a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by South Carolina's electric cooperatives. Emma Rose Radcliff won the scholarship in an audio podcast scholarship competition, according to a release. The other two winners were Abigail Crumley of Pinopolis and Natalia Salas of York.
abcnews4.com
AG Alan Wilson pens letter to CCSD Board after 'several' complaints of FOIA violations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to Charleston County School District Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack on Tuesday referencing parents' allegations that the board was not complying with the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, standards. According to the letter,...
abcnews4.com
U.S. Army and the State of South Carolina join forces at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and other dignitaries, were invited to Fort Jackson, to sign a new partnership with the U.S. Army. The program will offer more opportunities for new soldiers, but local businesses will benefit as well. "We’re partnering for your success, and your is...
abcnews4.com
Pet-loving SC teen looking for a forever family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 and the South Carolina Department of Social Services, in partnership with the South Carolina Heart Gallery, are bringing awareness about the state's "waiting children." There are hundreds of kids in South Carolina who are waiting to be placed in forever homes. Each...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
PA governor signs executive order to block funds from being used for 'conversion therapy'
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday to block state funds and resources from being used for so-called "conversion therapy." “We can stand up and tell LGBTQ youth that we hear them, we accept them exactly as they are,” Wolf said.
abcnews4.com
Police: Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver
SANFORD, N.C. (WCTI) — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said FedEx driver named Jiniece Grant stole a 5-year-old Brazilian Red Foot...
abcnews4.com
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
abcnews4.com
Lanes back open on eastbound side of I-26 near University Boulevard
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists experienced heavy traffic conditions due to a wreck along Interstate 26 on Thursday morning. Around 8:20 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash had blocked all lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate at Exit 205. Plan Your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Attempted poaching suspect wanted after buck found struck with crossbow in Tennessee
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — WARNING: This story contains graphic images. A suspect is wanted after a buck was found with a crossbow bolt piercing the animal's head outside of hunting season, according to authorities. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, or TWRA, recently reported that the mature buck, which was spotted...
Comments / 0