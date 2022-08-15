ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor announces nominees to teacher recruitment and retention task force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster announced Thursday morning three new appointees to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. The task force, created from the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act, was formed to research and provide solutions on evaluating good teachers and increasing teacher recruitment. The group will also look into ways to improve working conditions and compensation for teachers in the state, according to a release.
South Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 7th, study reveals

South Carolina ranked 4th earliest in the country for peak burnout, according to a recent study. A recent study of just over 4,000 workers across the country by MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, was used to determine when workers in a state were most likely to experience peak burnout.
South Carolina State
Pawleys Island high school student 1 of 3 to win $5,000 scholarship

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pawleys Island high school student was one of three to win a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by South Carolina's electric cooperatives. Emma Rose Radcliff won the scholarship in an audio podcast scholarship competition, according to a release. The other two winners were Abigail Crumley of Pinopolis and Natalia Salas of York.
U.S. Army and the State of South Carolina join forces at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and other dignitaries, were invited to Fort Jackson, to sign a new partnership with the U.S. Army. The program will offer more opportunities for new soldiers, but local businesses will benefit as well. "We’re partnering for your success, and your is...
Pet-loving SC teen looking for a forever family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 and the South Carolina Department of Social Services, in partnership with the South Carolina Heart Gallery, are bringing awareness about the state's "waiting children." There are hundreds of kids in South Carolina who are waiting to be placed in forever homes. Each...
Police: Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver

SANFORD, N.C. (WCTI) — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said FedEx driver named Jiniece Grant stole a 5-year-old Brazilian Red Foot...
Lanes back open on eastbound side of I-26 near University Boulevard

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists experienced heavy traffic conditions due to a wreck along Interstate 26 on Thursday morning. Around 8:20 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash had blocked all lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate at Exit 205. Plan Your...
