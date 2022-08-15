Amarillo area reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, 304 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 304 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,077 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 119 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,747 cases, 769 deaths and 36,927 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,051 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and 185 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,221 cases, 530 deaths and 39,665 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,026 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.41% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 914;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 802;

Available staffed hospital beds: 165;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong41710

Beaver1,0589

Briscoe3598

Carson1,13337

Castro1,96547

Childress2,61434

Cimarron6252

Collingsworth52116

Cottle2999

Curry14,078221

Dallam1,76443

Deaf Smith4,069114

Donley47226

Gray4,264130

Hall92624

Hardeman51920

Hansford70629

Hartley1,0433

Hemphill1,0997

Hutchinson5,696137

Lipscomb56617

Moore3,903113

Ochiltree2,16048

Oldham3246

Parmer1,51653

Potter38,747769

Quay2,29265

Randall41,221530

Roberts1542

Roosevelt5,619106

Sherman37116

Swisher1,30434

Texas6,34339

Union85117

Wheeler96822

TOTAL 149,9662,763