Amarillo area reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, 304 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 304 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,077 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 119 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,747 cases, 769 deaths and 36,927 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,051 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and 185 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,221 cases, 530 deaths and 39,665 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,026 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.41% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 914;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 802;
Available staffed hospital beds: 165;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong41710
Beaver1,0589
Briscoe3598
Carson1,13337
Castro1,96547
Childress2,61434
Cimarron6252
Collingsworth52116
Cottle2999
Curry14,078221
Dallam1,76443
Deaf Smith4,069114
Donley47226
Gray4,264130
Hall92624
Hardeman51920
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,0997
Hutchinson5,696137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,903113
Ochiltree2,16048
Oldham3246
Parmer1,51653
Potter38,747769
Quay2,29265
Randall41,221530
Roberts1542
Roosevelt5,619106
Sherman37116
Swisher1,30434
Texas6,34339
Union85117
Wheeler96822
TOTAL 149,9662,763
