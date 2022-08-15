ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Public's concern for climate change drops: Poll

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYrQg_0hIIoSdK00

The public is b ecoming increasingly more apathetic when it comes to climate change .

Just about one-third of people reported being "extremely" or "very" concerned about climate change's effect on them, almost 10 percentage points less than in 2019, when 44% reported feeling as such, according to the June Associated Pres s-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll .

AMBER HEARD DITCHES UNPOPULAR LAWYER ELAINE BREDEHOFT AHEAD OF JOHNNY DEPP APPEAL

Natalie Behring/AP
Carbon dioxide and other pollutants billow from a stack.

Just over half of respondents said they think their actions have an effect on climate change. Three years prior, however, 66% said they believed their individual actions made a difference.

When asked how much responsibility individuals bear for addressing the issue, only 45% said "a great deal" or "a lot," whereas that percentage was 50% in 2019.

Despite the relative apathy regarding climate change, 71% do believe that it is happening. Only 11% remain disbelievers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Additionally, 66% of respondents believe that climate change is caused "mostly" or "entirely" by human activities, and Democrats are more likely than their Republican counterparts to say so.

Comments / 1

Related
Fast Company

America’s biggest financial threat isn’t government spending. It’s the cost of climate change

The passage of the Biden Administration’s climate change package, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” has predictably split along partisan lines, with Republicans characterizing the bill as an act of reckless government spending, certain to raise taxes and fuel further inflation. But does this act really represent reckless spending? The legislation authorizes $430 billion in spending, the bulk of which—more than $300 billion—is earmarked for tax credits; other spending and initiatives aimed at stimulating the clean energy economy; and reducing carbon emissions. (The bill also allows Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies for certain expensive drugs.) The bill is funded in part by a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and an excise tax on companies that repurchase shares of their own stock. Given the scope of the problem, and the escalating future costs of climate inaction, this legislation is an exceedingly modest, but very necessary, first step.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Grist

Biden’s sweeping climate bill is now law

It’s Wednesday, August 17, and the U.S. has now enacted historic climate legislation. It’s official: After more than a year of political wrangling, President Joe Biden approved the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, on Tuesday, signing into law the most sweeping climate and energy bill ever enacted in the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Examiner#Democrats#Republican
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Raid or no raid, Trump will be eligible to run

In the ‘90s, attempts to establish term limits for members of Congress failed. Today, Democrats are seeking to use criminal law to impose a one-term limit on former President Donald Trump. The reasons for the demise of congressional term limits demonstrate why the Democrats will be unsuccessful. For obvious...
POTUS
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy