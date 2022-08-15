Public's concern for climate change drops: Poll

The public is b ecoming increasingly more apathetic when it comes to climate change .

Just about one-third of people reported being "extremely" or "very" concerned about climate change's effect on them, almost 10 percentage points less than in 2019, when 44% reported feeling as such, according to the June Associated Pres s-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll .

Natalie Behring/AP Carbon dioxide and other pollutants billow from a stack.

Just over half of respondents said they think their actions have an effect on climate change. Three years prior, however, 66% said they believed their individual actions made a difference.

When asked how much responsibility individuals bear for addressing the issue, only 45% said "a great deal" or "a lot," whereas that percentage was 50% in 2019.

Despite the relative apathy regarding climate change, 71% do believe that it is happening. Only 11% remain disbelievers.

Additionally, 66% of respondents believe that climate change is caused "mostly" or "entirely" by human activities, and Democrats are more likely than their Republican counterparts to say so.