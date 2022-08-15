Public's concern for climate change drops: Poll
The public is b ecoming increasingly more apathetic when it comes to climate change .
Just about one-third of people reported being "extremely" or "very" concerned about climate change's effect on them, almost 10 percentage points less than in 2019, when 44% reported feeling as such, according to the June Associated Pres s-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll .
AMBER HEARD DITCHES UNPOPULAR LAWYER ELAINE BREDEHOFT AHEAD OF JOHNNY DEPP APPEAL
Just over half of respondents said they think their actions have an effect on climate change. Three years prior, however, 66% said they believed their individual actions made a difference.
When asked how much responsibility individuals bear for addressing the issue, only 45% said "a great deal" or "a lot," whereas that percentage was 50% in 2019.
Despite the relative apathy regarding climate change, 71% do believe that it is happening. Only 11% remain disbelievers.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Additionally, 66% of respondents believe that climate change is caused "mostly" or "entirely" by human activities, and Democrats are more likely than their Republican counterparts to say so.
Comments / 1