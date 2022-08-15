Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a financial crime. The man seen in the photos is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a department store. If anyone recognizes the man seen in the photos, contact Det. Sakewicz...
KTUL
Man caught with catalytic converter, claims he had permission to take it, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found him with a catalytic converter and burglary tools, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers said they were called out to a business near Skelly Drive and Union Avenue around 8:50 Wednesday night in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The caller said she saw a man jump the fence into another nearby business, officers said.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting
A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
KTUL
2 people shot in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
KTUL
Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Man suspected of making bomb threat call to Stillwater High School arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched to Stillwater High School Monday, July 18 around noon concerning a bomb threat. An employee at SHS received a phone call when the caller made the threat and hung up. The employee received a second call from the same...
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for two after car theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for two people in reference to a stolen car. Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday Aug. 11, the man and woman seen in the photos were at a QuikTrip near Highway 97 and U.S. 412. Police say the two sat...
17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Assaulting Driver, 3 Passengers On Tulsa Bus Arrested By Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man that attacked a driver and several passengers Saturday on a city bus. Investigators say Douglas Barnes began assaulting the driver while the bus was moving, leading to a crash near I-244 and Mingo. Three other passengers were also injured, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting Near Johnson Park
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening. The call came out just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of S. Owasso Ave. News On 6 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Tulsa police looking for person of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an identity theft case. Police say the man shown is suspected of buying a car using another person's identity. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Det. Angel...
KTUL
AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
KTUL
Tulsa police announce success of Flock safety devices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department held a press conference Thursday regarding the success of its new Flock safety devices. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum discussed the new Flock safety devices and the progress since the program began a few months ago.
Comments / 0