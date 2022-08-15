ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a financial crime. The man seen in the photos is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a department store. If anyone recognizes the man seen in the photos, contact Det. Sakewicz...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man caught with catalytic converter, claims he had permission to take it, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found him with a catalytic converter and burglary tools, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers said they were called out to a business near Skelly Drive and Union Avenue around 8:50 Wednesday night in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The caller said she saw a man jump the fence into another nearby business, officers said.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting

A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 people shot in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police searching for two after car theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for two people in reference to a stolen car. Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday Aug. 11, the man and woman seen in the photos were at a QuikTrip near Highway 97 and U.S. 412. Police say the two sat...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Tulsa police looking for person of interest in identity theft case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an identity theft case. Police say the man shown is suspected of buying a car using another person's identity. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Det. Angel...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police announce success of Flock safety devices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department held a press conference Thursday regarding the success of its new Flock safety devices. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum discussed the new Flock safety devices and the progress since the program began a few months ago.
TULSA, OK

