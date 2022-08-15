TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.

