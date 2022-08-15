Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
Raleigh News & Observer
32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say
A Georgia man died after a tire that he was working on exploded, news outlets reported. The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
41nbc.com
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators working to learn cause of 9-month-old Bibb County girl's death
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Bibb County hope an autopsy will provide answers in the death of an infant. Deputies said the 9-month-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday. Investigators in Bibb County said the baby was in a car with her mom and two siblings...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after Wednesday afternoon shooting
UPDATE (10:20 p.m.) – An 18-year-old who was shot Wednesday afternoon has died. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced Ashton Fort dead at the hospital at 9:22 p.m. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old male is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to a Bibb...
WMAZ
As Perry searches for new police chief, longtime officer steps in to help
Applications for a full-time chief close on September 6. Applications go through personnel before going to the Georgia Chiefs Association.
41nbc.com
Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Middle Georgia infant dies after being found unresponsive in car
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the death of a 9-month-old infant found unresponsive in the car of a Bibb County mother after running errands. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday investigators were called to the hospital due to the...
26-Year-Old Quade Raymond Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Bibb County deputies reported that a fatal motorcycle accident took place at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The victim, 26-year-old Quade Raymond, died around 7:48 PM. Raymond’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while [..]
Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a tire exploded in his face at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin, according to Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. He says it happened this afternoon at the Duncan Tire Company on Telfair Street. Allegedly, a employee was working on a tire...
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
wgxa.tv
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
tjournal.com
Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista
A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home. On August 10, a...
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
