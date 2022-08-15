ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral

A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Cars
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

OPD has 'game plan' to stop recent spike in deadly crime

Six Omaha murders this month finds the man in charge of the Omaha Police Department insisting his officers are keeping a close eye on the recent spike in violence. Chief Todd Schmaderer issuing a statement that OPD has a "game plan" and is working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep the city safe.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Car Theft#Wowt#Kia Rio#Crystal#Kia S Hyundai#Opd Auto Theft Unit
kfrxfm.com

Truckers Help Rescue Woman In Omaha

A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People

Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WOWT

WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE

The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Warren Buffett’s art auction benefits Girls, Inc. Girls Inc. serves about 1,000 girls in the metro area with after-school and summer programs ranging from sports to academics, dining to mentorship. But all those programs require funding.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy