Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral
A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD has 'game plan' to stop recent spike in deadly crime
Six Omaha murders this month finds the man in charge of the Omaha Police Department insisting his officers are keeping a close eye on the recent spike in violence. Chief Todd Schmaderer issuing a statement that OPD has a "game plan" and is working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep the city safe.
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People
Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE
The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Warren Buffett’s art auction benefits Girls, Inc. Girls Inc. serves about 1,000 girls in the metro area with after-school and summer programs ranging from sports to academics, dining to mentorship. But all those programs require funding.
Nebraska troopers stop 72 drivers for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In less than a month, 72 drivers were stopped for exceeding 100 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which ran from July 20 through Sunday, saw increased enforcement from troopers across the state. Over 1,700 drivers were...
After getting shot at a Fourth of July parade, 8-year-old left paralyzed feels 'hopeless' and angry
Before July Fourth, Cooper Roberts was almost always active and running around. He loved playing sports — including soccer, baseball and football — and riding his bike, his family has said. Video above: Milwaukee Brewers honor Cooper Roberts, the youngest Highland Park victim. Life has looked very different...
WATCH: Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford stars in commercial for Omaha heating and cooling company
LINCOLN, Neb. — What do you get when you combine an aptly-named Husker wide receiver and an Omaha-area heating and cooling company? A perfect combination. Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford is now the pitchman for SOS Heating & Cooling. Crawford "knows who to call if you want your AC the coldest...
Omaha Police called to separate shootings overnight; several victims sent to hospitals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating at least two shootings Wednesday morning, adding to the list of recent violence in areas of the city. Overnight, two people were shot near the NP Mart gas station, located at 56th Street and Ames Avenue. According to an OPD report, officers...
Omaha's Union Pacific, other railroads back plan calling for raises but workers wary
OMAHA, Neb. — Several major freight railroads signaled they’re ready to negotiate a new deal based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks –covering 115,000 workers – still haven’t commented on the recommendations. The...
