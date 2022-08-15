Penny Marshall's A League of Their Own was an unequivocal smash hit in the summer of 1992. The film, about a team in the World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was a $100-million dollar crowd-pleaser that finished in the top ten that year and left an indelible impression on pop culture if for no other reason than it clarified the position of crying in baseball. Now, 30 years later, Amazon Prime Video is delivering a TV series adaptation created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, a new story with new characters that promises to be more thematically sophisticated than the original film.

