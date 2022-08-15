Read full article on original website
Related
Jenna Ortega Terrifies as Wednesday Addams in New Teaser
Netflix has released the official teaser for Wednesday, the new series charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. The series follows Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, stops a killing spree in the town, and solves a murder that has plagued her parents for 25 years.
TV First Tried to Adapt A League Of Their Own in 1993. It Was an Unmitigated Disaster.
Penny Marshall's A League of Their Own was an unequivocal smash hit in the summer of 1992. The film, about a team in the World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was a $100-million dollar crowd-pleaser that finished in the top ten that year and left an indelible impression on pop culture if for no other reason than it clarified the position of crying in baseball. Now, 30 years later, Amazon Prime Video is delivering a TV series adaptation created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, a new story with new characters that promises to be more thematically sophisticated than the original film.
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax
Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
‘The Big Cigar’: ‘Oppenheimer’s Olli Haaskivi Latest To Join Apple Series As Recurring
EXCLUSIVE: Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) is the latest actor to join Apple TV+’s six-episode Huey P. Newton series The Big Cigar in a recurring role. He joins an ensemble fronted by André Holland, which also includes the previously announced Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie and Moses Ingram. Based on the Playboy magazine article of the same name by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, The Big Cigar will tell the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude a...
RELATED PEOPLE
When Will ‘Wednesday’ Arrive on Netflix? ‘Wednesday’ Release Date Info
The recently released teaser for Tim Burton’s hotly anticipated series Wednesday is, in a word, incredible. Promising mayhem, murder, and mystery, the upcoming comedy-horror is, per Netflix, a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy.” Also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams (perfect casting!), the series follows Wednesday as she attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Tommy Dorfman Says She 'Would Have Transitioned Sooner' if Not for 13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
A Taxonomy of Kid Reality Competitions
We knew this day would come: On August 17, Netflix is finally letting American viewers see Junior Baking Show, the kids-only spin-off of The Great British Baking Show that's been airing in its native UK since 2011. This was inevitable not only because the rules of brand expansion require an endless stream of Baking Show product, but also because reality competitions for children are a thriving industry.
KIDS・
The Decameron, a Soapy Plague Drama, Is Coming to Netflix
Netflix announced on Thursday a new period soap drama titled The Decameron, based on the short story collection by 14th century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. The Decameron takes place in 1348, as the Black Death plagues Florence. A handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside, waiting out the plague with a "lavish holiday," according to Netflix. However, "what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival."
Everybody Hates Chris Star Tyler James Williams: Seeing My Face on Buses Was 'Traumatic'
Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams opened up about being a child actor on Everybody Hates Chris in an interview with Yahoo News published Friday. Williams got his start on Sesame Street at age seven, and within a few years, he was cast as the lead of Everybody Hates Chris, the sitcom inspired by Chris Rock's childhood.
How Denise Richards Broke Reality TV For the Better
Eight women sit at a pristinely set table, dutifully arguing with each other as they advance a plotline that the producers have agreed will attract the most viewers. It’s a typical evening of taping for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until cast member Denise Richards ignores protocol and yells “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!”
Damon Lindelof Wishes Lost Ended After 4 Seasons
ABC's Lost ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, but Damon Lindelof, who created the series with J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber, reveals he wishes show had ended after four seasons. During an interview with the podcast "Into It," Lindelof said ABC originally wanted the show to run for...
Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways
The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
Tales of the Walking Dead Creators Are Planning a Musical Episode
Tales of the Walking Dead, the upcoming anthology spinoff of The Walking Dead, has an entire musical episode already written, showrunner Channing Powell revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We did come up with a musical episode, that just for production reasons was going to be a little bit...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0