41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
local21news.com
Virginia couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
WTOP
DC man arrested after vandalism at Catholic school
A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of vandalism at a Catholic school in Northeast D.C. that police say they are investigating as a potential hate crime. Demitrius Hansford, 32, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property, D.C. police...
Virginia man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday […]
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Man who killed himself after ramming U.S. Capitol barrier was from the Lehigh Valley, attorney says
The man drove who his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself was a longtime Hellertown area resident, according to his former attorney. Richard Aaron York III, 29, of Delaware, killed himself just before 4 a.m....
'Human Body Parts' Purchased On Facebook By Pennsylvania Man Police Say
A 40-year-old man purchased human body parts from a woman in Arkansas using Facebook, police in Pennsylvania say. Jeremy Pauley has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since the East Pennsboro Township police first received a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, according to a release by the department.
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
Man crashes car into barricade near US Capitol, fires gun and fatally shoots himself, police say
WASHINGTON — A man died by suicide early Sunday morning after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol Building, firing several shots and then turning the gun on himself, Capitol Police said. U.S. Capitol Police released the identity of the man as 29-year-old Richard A. York...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
The word 'Moechella' is here to stay, founder says, despite trademark refusal
WASHINGTON — D.C.’s Moechella movement was dealt another setback after its application to trademark the name "Moechella" was refused, court records show. Justin Johnson, who also goes by the name Yaddiya, filed an application to trademark the name in April 2021. The name Moechella was born as a way to unify Washingtonians frustrated by both local and nationwide instances of racial injustice, Johnson said.
DC man shot by officers charged after domestic violence assault call, police say
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man shot by a DC Police officer has been arrested and charged after assaulting his partner in Southeast, according to officials. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Rahman Mills, from Southeast. Mills was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced Octavius Narcisse, age 54, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 11, 2022, to 37 months in the Bureau of Prisons for: 1) possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a quantity of N-phenyl-N-[1-(2-phenylethyl)-4-piperidinyl] (fentanyl) and cocaine hydrochloride pursuant to 21 U.S.C §841(a)(1), 21 U.S.C. §841(b)(1)(C), and 18 U.S.C. § 2; and 2) knowingly and intentionally using a telephone in committing, causing, and facilitating the commission of the possession with intent to distribute pursuant to 21 U.S.C. §843(b) and 18 U.S.C. §2 announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
David Blair files a recount petition in Montgomery Co. executive election
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A recount is expected to begin this week in the race for Montgomery County Executive in Maryland's Democratic primary. The Maryland Board of Elections certified that incumbent Marc Elrich won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair over the weekend. Now,...
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
WUSA9
