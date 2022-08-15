ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lawrence study to monitor Monkeypox, COVID-19 in wastewater

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The City of Lawrence will be joining a wastewater study focused on monitoring infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

This study will measure viral genetic material in wastewater from the Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant. It is part of the Wastewater Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network which is being led by researchers at Stanford University and Emory University. Verily Life Sciences is also working with the City for the sampling program for this project.

The City of Lawrence participated in a Kansas Department of Health and Environment funded program coordinated through the University of Kansas that tested wastewater for the virus that causes COVID-19. The sampling was discontinued at the end of the state’s fiscal year, June 30, 2022. Before the KDHE-funded program, the city was working directly with the University of Kansas.

Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization

“We’re fortunate to have an opportunity to continue our efforts to assist Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health and our community with access to wastewater surveillance data,” said Trevor Flynn, Municipal Services & Operations Assistant Director. “We have been monitoring wastewater throughout the pandemic and are looking forward to working with Verily on this national project that goes even further.”

To view the data collected by the project online, click here . The City of Lawrence also puts out data on Monkeypox and COVID-19 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

