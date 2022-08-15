Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Report: Inmate nearly died in October Nebraska prison fire
LINCOLN — A state prison inmate nearly died in a smoky fire in October at the Lincoln State Correctional Center, according to a recent state report, which stated that response to the fire was slowed, and injuries were worsened, because the housing unit was unstaffed at the time. Just...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Neb. troopers recover stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday. West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha ultimately surrendered and was arrested after several hours of negotiating with authorities from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa.
Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions.
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
Nebraska contingent off to Sicilian sister city
OMAHA — Nearly 100 Omahans, including Mayor Jean Stothert, will be converging upon Carlentini, Sicily, over the next several days to advance a sister city connection with the motherland of many local families of Italian descent. Stothert will be meeting with Carlentini Mayor Guiseppe Steffio, her counterpart in that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
History Nebraska Foundation receives $875,000 in ARPA funding
Lincoln, NE - The History Nebraska Foundation received an $875,000 grant for operating costs from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 through the City of Lincoln/Lancaster County. The funds were awarded as part of a nearly $5 million grant program to benefit 15 non-profit tourism organizations. The grant...
Neb. township board member fined after voting for huge pay increase
LINCOLN — The third member of a rural Dodge County township board has been fined after board members voted themselves a more than 50-fold increase in yearly salary. The members of the Elkhorn Township Board had voted themselves raises from $600 a year to $33,000 a year during the 2019 floods, citing an increased workload.
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Huskers Ranked No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll released on Monday. The Huskers collected 1,538 points in the poll and came in ahead of No. 2 Texas (1,528), No. 3 Wisconsin (1,439), No. 4 Louisville (1,317) and No. 5 Minnesota (1,251). Nebraska got 24 first-place votes, while Texas had the most at 27. Wisconsin received 12 and Louisville had one.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0