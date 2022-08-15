ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers recover stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. The trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August.
WAVERLY, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday. West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha ultimately surrendered and was arrested after several hours of negotiating with authorities from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa.
WINTERSET, IA
North Platte Post

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska contingent off to Sicilian sister city

OMAHA — Nearly 100 Omahans, including Mayor Jean Stothert, will be converging upon Carlentini, Sicily, over the next several days to advance a sister city connection with the motherland of many local families of Italian descent. Stothert will be meeting with Carlentini Mayor Guiseppe Steffio, her counterpart in that...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Huskers Ranked No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll released on Monday. The Huskers collected 1,538 points in the poll and came in ahead of No. 2 Texas (1,528), No. 3 Wisconsin (1,439), No. 4 Louisville (1,317) and No. 5 Minnesota (1,251). Nebraska got 24 first-place votes, while Texas had the most at 27. Wisconsin received 12 and Louisville had one.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

