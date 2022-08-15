Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sapulpatimes.com
Planning a Fall Garden
Many local gardens did well this year in spite of the high temperatures. Many vegetables and herbs that were planted last spring produced a good harvest. As we know, Oklahoman gardens can produce delicious tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions and many other vegetables. However, other gardens didn’t fare as well. Heat stress, drought, bugs and disease greatly reduced our harvest. Thankfully gardeners in our climate have the benefit of two gardening seasons. If your plants have begun to struggle, or have quit producing, consider undertaking a fall garden.
readfrontier.org
State Department of Education now admits audio from a Tulsa teacher training was the same as the slides
Contradicting earlier statements, the Oklahoma State Department of Education now admits that audio from a Tulsa teacher training found to violate a state law banning some teachings about race was actually the same as text from slides that it determined were OK. “To clarify, the audio was the same,” Department...
City of Tulsa hosts job fair to fill more than 250 positions
People with the city said there are hundreds of open positions and have some new incentives to help bring in new talent.
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later
Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Several Local Superintendents Make Donations To GOP State Superintendent Candidate, According To Public Records
Public records show several local superintendents are making donations to a Republican candidate running for state superintendent. The superintendents of Tulsa Public Schools, Bixby, Jenks and Union have donated hundreds of dollars to April Grace's campaign. Several of them have been vocally critical of Grace's runoff opponent, Ryan Walters, who...
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
tulsakids.com
Does Your Student Need an IEP?
Despite the recent school board dramatics of aspiring politicians like E’Lena Ashley with her Marjorie Taylor Greene aspirations and the understandable but nonetheless dire shortage of people willing to teach for abysmal pay, school is finally kicking back up in the Tulsa metro area. I know this by the hours we spent hunting for the perfect pairs of ADIDAS and Vans for walking up and down the five flights of stairs our freshly behighschooled kids will have to navigate this year and by the seering disappointment of learning we would once more have to deal with school uniforms for our newly minted middle schooler only two weeks before school started. And most importantly, I know this by the annual IEP meeting we’ll need to schedule in the next couple of weeks.
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa Banker Selected as Oklahoma Bankers Association Honors Graduate
(Sapulpa, Okla.) – Jacob Brallier, a commercial and SBA lender at SpiritBank’s Sapulpa branch, has been selected by the Oklahoma Bankers Association as an Honors Graduate from the 2022 Commercial Lending School. This award is based on classroom involvement, student votes and test scores. Jacob was among the...
KTUL
Power restored after nearly 10,000 Green Country residents went without
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- There are over 9,000 without power in northeastern Oklahoma. There are nearly 8,000 without power in east Tulsa into the Inola area. To see updates concerning outages, visit the outage map.
EXCLUSIVE: State recommends historic status for Expo Square Skyride after FOX23 Investigations
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — FOX23 has confirmed the State of Oklahoma’s Historic Preservation Office issued a preliminary opinion Friday recommending the historic Skyride at Tulsa’s Expo Square be considered for placement on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). FOX23 has learned the opinion was hand-delivered to...
Tulsa's Katy Trail Bridge can't be rebuilt after fire
A fire that destroyed the Katy Trail Bridge on Sunday is under investigation. The fire marked the second historic Tulsa bridge along a popular trail to burn over the last couple of years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Tulsa Police Chief, Mayor Bynum Praise Cameras In Recovering Stolen Property
Tulsa Police say they are seeing an increase in stolen property and cars being recovered thanks to new license plate reading cameras the department is now using. TPD has only been using the cameras for about two months, but Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the results so far prove they are an overwhelming success.
News On 6
Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area
A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
News On 6
First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training
First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
News On 6
Tulsa Indoor Football Announces 5 Finalists For Team Name
Tulsa's new indoor football team is looking for a name and the team has narrowed it down to five finalists. Tulsa's newest professional sports team will be owned by Andy Scurto who owns the Tulsa Oilers Hockey team. The winner will be announced on September 10th at the BOK Center.
News On 6
Okmulgee County Disaster Recovery Center To Close Aug. 17
The final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okmulgee County is Wednesday, Aug. 17. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRCs for assistance....
Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line
TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
moreclaremore.com
Bluford Starr – Pioneer of Claremore
Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Bluford Starr was one of the outstanding pioneer cowmen in the vicinity of Claremore and Inola for 40 years or more, and some of his oldtime cowboy friends have nominated him for the Cowboy Hall of Fame at Oklahoma City. Whether or not his friends achieved this honor to his memory, no one can say that he did not attain outstanding success in spite of his handicap of being an orphan boy, and being able to get barely enough education to enable him to read and write. Blue West Starr was born at Fort Gibson, Indian Territory, September 1, 1858, a few months after his father, Bluford 1st, had died, and his mother passed away two years after his birth. Aunt Nancy Jane Chambers took him to raise at Fort Gibson. The Civil War began the next year and the Chambers family and their friends fled to Texas for the duration. After the war, about 1866, the Chambers, along with 16 other families, returned to Cherokee Nation. They all settled near the Big Lake and Verdigris River south of Claremore, where Uncle Joe Chambers started his store and post office known as Ponlas. On the return trip from Texas, Blue Starr, a boy of 8, helped drive the huge drove of hogs which the families had accumulated while in Texas. Blue Starr’s meager schooling began at Westpoint (two miles southeast of Claremore) in 1869 at the age of 11. He attended one short term. Blue was sent to the Cherokee Orphanage at Salina for a term or two of schooling, but when smallpox broke out, he became scared and walked off from the school, not stopping until he arrived at the Chambers home at Ponlas. His education thus completed, he went to work for Doc Denny, a ranchman near Verdigris Switch. One of Blue’s jobs at the age of about 14 was to help drive a drove of hogs from Muskogee to Parsons, Kansas market, where he saw his first steam engine and train. He said he had never seen anything larger than a hay stack before and it was frightening to hear this engine puff and snort and spout steam. In 1874, when Blue was 16 years old, he went to Choteau to boil water at a salt well to secure a salt supply for the Chambers family. The Katy Railroad was being built at the time and he hung around for awhile to watch the marvels of railroad construction. During the next few years, Blue Starr had many and varied experiences. He helped Doc Denny trail herd cattle up the Texas Trail. He rode the Pony Express from Ft. Spunky to Chetopa, Kansas and carried the mail. When the Frisco began the survey of the right of way from Vinita to Red Fork, he drove the team and wagon which hauled the survey crew and their instruments. After the Frisco was completed, he hauled freight from Pryor Creek to Claremore and from Chouteau to Catoosa and Tulsay Town. In fact, he saw Tulsa when it was only a camp, and a Creek Indian family by the name of Childers ran a boarding house, and Jim Hall had the first store. When the first Frisco train ran through Claremore in 1882, a big celebration was held. Preacher Allen of the Presbyterian Church made the talk and as soon as he had finished, Blue and other cowboys pulled out their pistols and emptied them into the air. Once when Starr was driving a freight wagon with a four-up team and a saddle horse tied behind, they camped in the Verdigris River bottoms. The next morning, Starr got on the saddle horse to round up the hobbled mules and horses and found that they had strayed a long ways from camp. While searching for them, he came upon a campfire which was still burning and a dead man beside it with a bullet through his head. When Starr returned to camp and reported finding a dead man, he and the boss agreed to tell no one for it would mean a long trek to Judge Parker’s court in Ft. Smith to appear as witnesses, and a lot of lost time. They knew that someone else would find the man and report it. Blue Starr went to work for C. W. Turner, owner of the Three Bar ranch north of Inola. Turner was a wealthy man who owned a hardware store in Muskogee. The ranch was bounded on the east by the Katy Railroad, on the south by the Creek Nation, on the north by a drift fence built east from the Verdigris River about two miles south of Tiawah, and on the west by the Iron Mountain Railroad after it went through in 1889. Orange Fuller of Wagoner was foreman of the ranch. Blue Starr met his wife, Marion Jesse Adell Hutchins at a dance at Fort Gibson. Born at Madison, Wisconsin, August 29, 1865, she was 12 years old when she arrived at Ft. Gibson with her father, who was in charge of construction of the Katy Railroad. Later when Blue saw her at the dance, he was wearing a Mexican sombrero and smoking a cigar and she would not meet him. Blue’s daughter, Marion Starr Mumford, says they have a letter mailed later at Chouteau in which their father wrote their mother expressing his pride in meeting her and asking her permission to correspond with her. Blue and Adell Hutchins were married at Fort Gibson by the clerk of the Cherokee court. The ceremony took place in the Dan Young home. Twenty-five years later, and after all of the children were born, the Starrs were notified that they were not legally married and that they should have another ceremony performed. But Blue said to h—with them…that he felt sufficiently married. After the wedding, Blue and his young bride moved on a farm on Dry Branch Creek near Fort Gibson where he farmed for two years. It was here that Charles C . was born October 1, 1888. Blue nearly worked himself to death but raised a big corn crop. Then a storm came up and lightning struck the barn and burned it, his cribs and all of the corn. The Blue Starrs returned to Inola when Charles was 6 months old and took charge of the Three Bar ranch…Blue as foreman and his wife as cook. Then when Charles was two years old, the family returned to Fort Gibson for the birth of the second child, Dr. Orange Walter Starr, April 22, 1890. Mrs. Starr’s full-blood Cherokee stepmother served as midwife.Then when Orange was 12 days old, his mother rode side saddle to Fort Gibson with him on her lap, and rode the caboose of a freight train back to Inola and home on the ranch. Dr. Orange says his mother was a strong, healthy pioneer woman who could get up a dinner for 25 cowboys on a 30 minute notice. When Glenn Starr was born July 6, 1893, Dr. A. J. Lane, father of Gazelle Lane of Claremore, drove 25 miles from his home at Oowala for the delivery. Jessie Marion, the youngest child was born December 24, 1894 and Dr. Lynn of Claremore was called the 12 miles for the delivery. The Starrs say that Marion did not cost their father anything, as he won the fee, which was usually about $15.00 for delivering a baby, from Dr. Lynn on a matched horse race. Blue Starr loved fine horses and always rode and drove the best. You will want to read about some of their horses, life at the Three Bar Ranch, or their old ranch on Sealy Bark Mountain, and the three-story house they built in Claremore in Part Two of Bluford Starr – A Pioneer of Claremore.
Comments / 0