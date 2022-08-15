Read full article on original website
wclo.com
Janesville police find firearms on streets
Janesville police found loaded handguns on city on streets on two different occasions last week. Lieutenant Mark Ratzlaff says the two handguns found weren’t related to each other and also were not related to the shooting that happened Sunday morning on Rockport Road. Ratzlaff says that if someone ever...
nbc15.com
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
nbc15.com
Janesville police search for car linked to crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Criminals Vandalizing Belvidere, Police Asking For Your Help…
Over the past two evenings (15th and 16th), between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the Belvidere Police Department has taken approximately 19 reports of criminal damage to vehicle. In most of these cases the vehicles were parked on the street. A dark colored S.U.V. was seen in the area of...
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
Beloit police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole from Menards
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are searching for two suspects who they said stole from a Menards. Police said the two are part of a felony retail theft investigation. They were seen driving a white Ford F-150. Police did not say when the alleged thefts took place. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (608) 757-2244 or...
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon.
nbc15.com
MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side. In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.
Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
WIFR
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
WIFR
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday. Officers were called to a resident in the 500 block on N. Church Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of the stabbing, according to the Rockford Police Department. Upon arrival, officers were told by the […]
wclo.com
Janesville man arrested for OWI 5th offense
A 29-year-old Janesville man is under arrest for drunken driving for the fifth time after getting into a fight on the Interstate. According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 160 in Dane County on the northbound side of I-39/90 around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a fight between several people.
Janesville driver flips car after suspect cuts him off, nearly hits wheelchair
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the driver of a car that caused a crash on Wednesday. According to police, a man, in his 50s or 60s, driving a blue or teal-colored sedan with a dog in the front seat, was seen driving recklessly on Humes Road around 10:54 a.m. The suspect […]
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
wclo.com
Janesville shooting suspect held on $100,000 cash bond
A Janesville shooting suspect appears in Court for the first time. 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit is charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and substantial battery; in addition to a number of unrelated drug charges. Williams is accused of shooting at...
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
wclo.com
Police say two loaded guns found on the street
Janesville’s police chief is turning to social media to remind the community about gun safety. Chief David Moore shares in a “Nixle” release how the community has recently been fortunate with gun crime. Moore says two loaded handguns have been found on the street in the last two weeks. The chief writes how a Walther 22 was found on a westside street Sunday with a round in the chamber, ten in the magazine, and the safety off. He adds a Glock Model 19 was found on an eastside street last week ready to fire with a round in the chamber and 15 in the magazine. The chief says he’s thankful no child found the discarded weapons. Moore also highlights the suspect in Sunday morning’s incident, where nine shots were fired indiscriminately, also ended in an arrest. Moore says he’s thankful no one was injured in any of these incidents.
