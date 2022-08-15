ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

wclo.com

Janesville police find firearms on streets

Janesville police found loaded handguns on city on streets on two different occasions last week. Lieutenant Mark Ratzlaff says the two handguns found weren’t related to each other and also were not related to the shooting that happened Sunday morning on Rockport Road. Ratzlaff says that if someone ever...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police search for car linked to crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
JANESVILLE, WI
Janesville, WI
Cars
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side. In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
WIFR

Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft. MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday. Officers were called to a resident in the 500 block on N. Church Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of the stabbing, according to the Rockford Police Department. Upon arrival, officers were told by the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Janesville man arrested for OWI 5th offense

A 29-year-old Janesville man is under arrest for drunken driving for the fifth time after getting into a fight on the Interstate. According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 160 in Dane County on the northbound side of I-39/90 around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a fight between several people.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Janesville shooting suspect held on $100,000 cash bond

A Janesville shooting suspect appears in Court for the first time. 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit is charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and substantial battery; in addition to a number of unrelated drug charges. Williams is accused of shooting at...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Police say two loaded guns found on the street

Janesville’s police chief is turning to social media to remind the community about gun safety. Chief David Moore shares in a “Nixle” release how the community has recently been fortunate with gun crime. Moore says two loaded handguns have been found on the street in the last two weeks. The chief writes how a Walther 22 was found on a westside street Sunday with a round in the chamber, ten in the magazine, and the safety off. He adds a Glock Model 19 was found on an eastside street last week ready to fire with a round in the chamber and 15 in the magazine. The chief says he’s thankful no child found the discarded weapons. Moore also highlights the suspect in Sunday morning’s incident, where nine shots were fired indiscriminately, also ended in an arrest. Moore says he’s thankful no one was injured in any of these incidents.
JANESVILLE, WI

