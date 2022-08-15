Read full article on original website
Sidney Valentine named president of Lamar Institute of Technology
BEAUMONT, Texas — The national search for the new president of the Lamar Institute of Technology is over. The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as president of LIT. He was named the sole finalist for the position in July 2022.
kjas.com
Newton ISD begins classes on Thu, Aug 18th with new safety measures
Newton ISD will begin the new school year on Thursday, August 18th, and the district says new safety measures will be in place. An announcement by the district says that school officials began working on new safety measures at the beginning of the summer, combined with new rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
kjas.com
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: West Orange-Cove thanks supply donors
West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD would like to thank International Paper, Lamar State College Orange, Sabine Federal Credit Union, G&G Enterprises Constructions Corp, First Financial Bank Texas, Hernandez Office Solutions and Tracie Conyers Realtor for donating supplies and raffle prizes for the staff. “We love our community partners,” a district statement read.
14 Beaumont ISD campuses 'not rated,' 2 campuses get A rating from TEA for 2022
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont Independent School District campuses and two Beaumont charter schools received A grades from the TEA for 2022 but 14 BISD campuses were not rated. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses on Monday morning.
'He said the kids stepped on him' : Mother of Vidor student worried for son, calling for change after claims of bullying
VIDOR, Texas — Research suggests that more than 60% of all students who are bullied do not report it to school officials, according to The National Center for Educational Statistics. Many Southeast Texas students already have or will soon return to school for the 2022-23 school year. What should...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Police Chief announces plans to retire, reflects on career
PORT NECHES — After almost 38 years in law enforcement, one of the longest-serving local lawmen is ready to hang up his badge. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine made the city aware of his intent earlier this year, and the job position was posted last week. City Manager...
Drainage District 6 manager retires, board will meet to discuss replacement
BEAUMONT, Texas — The general manager of Jefferson County Drainage District 6 retired last week. Joseph Majdalani, general manager of Drainage District 6, retired on Friday, August 12, 2022, after working at the job for about 2 and a half years according to the district's attorney Thad Heartfield. Majdalani...
'It was phenomenal': Some Other Place's 20th annual tasting event, fundraiser draws big crowd
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members attended an event at the Beaumont Civic Center on Tuesday that was held to help a Southeast Texas staple continue to help Southeast Texans. The Tasting for Some Other Place is an annual event that doubles as a fundraiser to help the non-profit organization...
Members of Beaumont community mourning loss of beloved 104-year-old World War II veteran
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are mourning the loss of a beloved World War II veteran. Peter Graves Byrd Jr, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home in Beaumont. Byrd was 104 years old when he died and was born on September 17, 1917.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County
Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
Orange Leader
SIGN OF THE TIMES: New markers highlight benefit of Old Orange Historic District
Orange city leaders are looking to preserve the past for the future by installing signs welcoming visitors to the city’s historic districts. The red signs being installed indicating the Old Orange, as well as the Dupont-Bennett Edition Historic Districts, contain some of the oldest buildings and homes in the city.
Husband and wife duo create community garden in Beaumont's historic Pear Orchard neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — The historic Pear Orchard neighborhood in Beaumont is now home to a community garden, thanks to a husband and wife duo. The goal is to connect the people who live nearby to fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to promote healthy behaviors. Chef Delilah Johnson...
12newsnow.com
Cheniere Sabine Pass presents check to City of Port Arthur to help with boat ramp construction
The public boat ramp was damaged in storms like Harvey and Rita. Texas Parks and Wildlife also donated $1.2 million to help get the ball rolling.
Orange Leader
STEPHEN HEMELT — Orange EDC’s work benefits city in many ways
The Orange City Council approved two major EDC Infrastructure Grant Agreements last week, one not to exceed $150,000 and the other not to exceed $80,000. The larger of the two is with SULZER Electro Mechanical Services, which has indicated to city leaders there is going to be a $1.5 million capital investment at Phase 1 of its project site.
Orange Leader
Talents from across SETX performing to raise money for children without beds
A high school dream, an ensemble of local experts and a fairy tale performance meet together to provide children in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties with beds. “It was just the craziest thing,” said Renee Kloes, who was a choir director at Nederland High School for more than 20 years before retiring two years ago. “I’ve kept in touch with former students, and one called during the COVID shutdown. She said Stephen Sondheim had died and I’d always promised we’d do ‘Into the Woods.’ It’s just way too hard for high school seniors. But I talked with her before Christmas and she said, ‘now is the time.’”
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
12newsnow.com
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur. Coach Brian Morgan says...
kjas.com
Westlake Community fire battled by ground and by air
Firefighters battled a blaze by ground and by air early Tuesday evening in the Westlake Community. The fire was reported at about 6:30 in the area of Farm to Market Road 3414 and County Road 119. The Jasper Fire Department was first on scene and they were soon joined by...
Orange Leader
VOLLEY ROUNDUP: Lady Bears comeback highlights strong performances for local teams
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears claimed a gut-wrenching five-game victory over the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns in non-district action at Hargrove Gym, winning the match 25-23, 20-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-5. The Lady Bears rallied from a 2-1 deficit to secure the win. Alyssa Brown led LCM with...
