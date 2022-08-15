ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 1

Related
kjas.com

Newton ISD begins classes on Thu, Aug 18th with new safety measures

Newton ISD will begin the new school year on Thursday, August 18th, and the district says new safety measures will be in place. An announcement by the district says that school officials began working on new safety measures at the beginning of the summer, combined with new rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital

The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: West Orange-Cove thanks supply donors

West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD would like to thank International Paper, Lamar State College Orange, Sabine Federal Credit Union, G&G Enterprises Constructions Corp, First Financial Bank Texas, Hernandez Office Solutions and Tracie Conyers Realtor for donating supplies and raffle prizes for the staff. “We love our community partners,” a district statement read.
ORANGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate College#College Graduates#Commencement#Generation
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Stuckey's construction underway in Orange County

Orange County will soon be home to a new Stuckey's convenience store. Some locals speculated that a Buc-ees was being erected at the location, but Sauceda Construction LLC confirmed its team is building a brand-new Stuckey's store on the corner of FM 1442 and Interstate 10 in Orange. Construction is...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Orange Leader

STEPHEN HEMELT — Orange EDC’s work benefits city in many ways

The Orange City Council approved two major EDC Infrastructure Grant Agreements last week, one not to exceed $150,000 and the other not to exceed $80,000. The larger of the two is with SULZER Electro Mechanical Services, which has indicated to city leaders there is going to be a $1.5 million capital investment at Phase 1 of its project site.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Talents from across SETX performing to raise money for children without beds

A high school dream, an ensemble of local experts and a fairy tale performance meet together to provide children in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties with beds. “It was just the craziest thing,” said Renee Kloes, who was a choir director at Nederland High School for more than 20 years before retiring two years ago. “I’ve kept in touch with former students, and one called during the COVID shutdown. She said Stephen Sondheim had died and I’d always promised we’d do ‘Into the Woods.’ It’s just way too hard for high school seniors. But I talked with her before Christmas and she said, ‘now is the time.’”
12newsnow.com

409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur. Coach Brian Morgan says...
kjas.com

Westlake Community fire battled by ground and by air

Firefighters battled a blaze by ground and by air early Tuesday evening in the Westlake Community. The fire was reported at about 6:30 in the area of Farm to Market Road 3414 and County Road 119. The Jasper Fire Department was first on scene and they were soon joined by...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy