Rock County, WI

wclo.com

Congressman Bryan Steil presents Health Care Hero Awards

Three local healthcare providers are recognized by Congressman Bryan Steil with Health Care Hero Awards. One of the three Health Care Hero awards the Janesville Republican doled out Thursday went to a former classmate of his, Beth Schauer, who’s currently the Medical Clinic Director at HealthNet. The other two...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
Green County, WI
Rock County, WI
wclo.com

Riverside Park Music Fest is Saturday

One of Janesville’s oldest parks is turning 100 years old. Friends of Riverside Park President Bill Truman says the annual music festival will take place this Saturday. The free event, which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. will feature live music, children’s activities, pontoon rides, fireworks, and food for sale.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

USS Beloit celebration set for September 7th

The stateline community celebrates the USS Beloit next month. An event highlighting the U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship’s christening and launch will be happening at 5:30 p.m. on September 7th at ABC Supply Stadium. The evening will include a video of the christening, music performances, unveiling of the ship’s...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Verona’s new Costco officially opens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opened to a packed house on Wednesday with shoppers not wanting to wait to hit the aisles. The wholesale retailer began welcoming customers to its new Verona location for the first time at 8 a.m. and people had already been lining up since before then. Within a half-hour of the opening, the parking lot was packed.
VERONA, WI
WIFR

Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
FREEPORT, IL
wclo.com

UW Whitewater joins system schools on tuition program

A new program will make it easier for under-served students to attend UW System schools. UW Whitewater Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth says the Wisconsin Tuition Promise will help kids who maybe thought college was never an option for them and that it could drive in new students as well as those who experience income changes while in school.
WHITEWATER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
indreg.com

Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding

Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
BRODHEAD, WI
1440 WROK

Rockford BBB: Scammers Are Going After Rockford Area Renters

There are plenty of downsides to inflation and rising interest rates, and one of the biggest is that thousands of people who had hoped to become homeowners have been forced to rent or continue renting because mortgages have become more expensive. The average American renter is now paying $1,326 month,...
ROCKFORD, IL

