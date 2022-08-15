MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opened to a packed house on Wednesday with shoppers not wanting to wait to hit the aisles. The wholesale retailer began welcoming customers to its new Verona location for the first time at 8 a.m. and people had already been lining up since before then. Within a half-hour of the opening, the parking lot was packed.

