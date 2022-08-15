Read full article on original website
wclo.com
Congressman Bryan Steil presents Health Care Hero Awards
Three local healthcare providers are recognized by Congressman Bryan Steil with Health Care Hero Awards. One of the three Health Care Hero awards the Janesville Republican doled out Thursday went to a former classmate of his, Beth Schauer, who’s currently the Medical Clinic Director at HealthNet. The other two...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
wclo.com
Riverside Park Music Fest is Saturday
One of Janesville’s oldest parks is turning 100 years old. Friends of Riverside Park President Bill Truman says the annual music festival will take place this Saturday. The free event, which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. will feature live music, children’s activities, pontoon rides, fireworks, and food for sale.
wclo.com
USS Beloit celebration set for September 7th
The stateline community celebrates the USS Beloit next month. An event highlighting the U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship’s christening and launch will be happening at 5:30 p.m. on September 7th at ABC Supply Stadium. The evening will include a video of the christening, music performances, unveiling of the ship’s...
University Of Wisconsin Colleges Launching Free Tuition Program
If you are considering going to college or maybe going back to school to finish your degree the University of Wisconsin System is making it easier and more affordable than ever! They are launching a free tuition program at their 12 colleges throughout the state of Wisconsin. The program is...
nbc15.com
Food Fight reveals 2 restaurants set to open in 2023, first Northwoods eatery now open
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food Fight Restaurant Group updated patrons Wednesday that it has expanded its reach to the Northwoods and that it would be opening two new restaurants next year. The restaurant group stated that Manny’s Parkside, which opened earlier this summer in Manitowish Waters, is its first restaurant...
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. The gates open at noon Wednesday, and it is only $5 to get in opening day and Thursday. Tickets will be $7 Friday and Saturday. Some of the activities residents will be able to check out includes a carnival, a lumberjack […]
nbc15.com
Verona’s new Costco officially opens
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opened to a packed house on Wednesday with shoppers not wanting to wait to hit the aisles. The wholesale retailer began welcoming customers to its new Verona location for the first time at 8 a.m. and people had already been lining up since before then. Within a half-hour of the opening, the parking lot was packed.
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead […]
WIFR
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
wclo.com
UW Whitewater joins system schools on tuition program
A new program will make it easier for under-served students to attend UW System schools. UW Whitewater Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth says the Wisconsin Tuition Promise will help kids who maybe thought college was never an option for them and that it could drive in new students as well as those who experience income changes while in school.
wortfm.org
“What’s Good for Birds is Good for Wisconsin,” Judge Rules Madison Ordinance Requiring Bird-Safe Glass is Legal
A Dane County judge ruled today that the city of Madison is legally allowed to enact an ordinance requiring bird-safe glass be installed in new buildings over 10,000 square feet. Madison first enacted their ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in 2020 to prevent birds from flying into large glass buildings. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
indreg.com
Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding
Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
Rockford BBB: Scammers Are Going After Rockford Area Renters
There are plenty of downsides to inflation and rising interest rates, and one of the biggest is that thousands of people who had hoped to become homeowners have been forced to rent or continue renting because mortgages have become more expensive. The average American renter is now paying $1,326 month,...
