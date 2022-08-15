Daily camp report: Steelers get offensive playmakers back on practice field

In their first practice since the preseason opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense Monday began to resemble the group that will take the field Sept. 11 in Cincinnati.

Running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool returned to practice after sitting out the 32-25 victory against Seattle at Acrisure Stadium.

“It helps to have our weapons back,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “We just have to keep getting healthy.”

Harris returned to full participation for the first time in two weeks after working his way back from a foot injury. Claypool has dealt with a shoulder injury in camp, and Johnson had dialed down his participation because of a hip flexor.

“It felt great being back out with the guys,” Johnson said. “I’ve been getting my daily reps, going through my routine. I feel like we’ll be in good shape for this weekend.”

Johnson is expecting to suit up for the preseason game at Jacksonville.

“I’m sure Coach T is going to play me a little this week or next week,” Johnson said. “I’m going to be ready to get my feet wet and get ready for Sept. 11.”

While Johnson and Claypool returned to practice, the Steelers lost another receiver to injury. Coach Mike Tomlin said Miles Boykin, who caught two of three targets for 17 yards against Seattle, sat out with a rib injury. Anthony Miller, who had his arm in a sling, and rookie Calvin Austin, who is dealing with a foot injury, also missed practice.

Tomlin said the only player whose injury could be categorized as longer than day-to-day is safety Karl Joseph, who hurt his foot after playing just one snap against Seattle.

Left guard Kendrick Green injured his hand early in practice but returned.

Unsatisfied with the way his defense played at the end of the first half against Seattle, Tomlin ended practice with the two-minute drill. Trubisky ran the first team, and Kenny Pickett worked with the second.

On Saturday, Seattle went 61 yards in nine plays for a touchdown after getting the ball with 1 minute, 48 seconds left in the half. The Seahawks reached the end zone with 21 seconds left.

“We will use lessons learned in stadium as a guide to get better, and I think it’s appropriate to do so,” Tomlin said.

The defense won both sessions. Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace batted down passes intended for George Pickens and Johnson, respectively, in the waning seconds of the first drill. The second-team’s chance ended after only a few plays when Arthur Maulet intercepted Pickett across the middle.