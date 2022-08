LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- An RV crashed into Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue reported the RV had crashed into the building that is located at the intersection of West Colfax Ave. and Pierce Street. The Lakewood Police Department said the...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO