Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
100% Cotton at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
New Yorkers react to yesterday's insane airport delays
Citing "unexpected" staff unavailability that forced a reduction in "the flow of aircraft around New York City," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned travelers about major delays at all three major New York City-area airports at the beginning of the week. Although the message was appreciated, it did not do...
NBC New York
‘Disruptive' Newark Passenger Pulled From Back Door of United Flight After Diversion
A Costa Rica-bound United flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport had to divert to Washington's Dulles hub early Wednesday because of a "disruptive passenger," the airline says. United flight 1080 was over North Carolina when it turned back toward Dulles. Metropolitan police and fire officials met the plane on...
Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
wabcradio.com
Hochul Not Budging on Congestion Pricing
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul won’t budge on her congestion pricing plan for New York City. On Monday, Hochul in a press conference said the long-delayed toll to drive into Manhattan’s central business district is crucial to cutting car traffic and combating climate change. She boosted the fee for motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street as a way to fund upgrades to the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s aging mass transit system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated
A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
wabcradio.com
MTA Study Finds Congestion Pricing Will Flood Cross Bronx With Cars, Pollution
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Congestion pricing could lead to drivers flooding the Cross Bronx Expressway as drivers steer clear of tolls — leading to congestion and pollution. An MTA study finds congestion pricing would result in 4,000 additional vehicles, including 700 trucks a day, would drive on the Cross Bronx at Macombs Road to avoid paying tolls to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
NBC New York
How Prepared is NYC If the Next Hurricane Ida-Level Storm Hits?
Floods, extreme heat, severe drought — just this summer alone, New York City and the rest of tri-state has seen a variety of weather of extremes that show how climate change is impacting daily life. Those weather events have very real impacts on the area, like leading to sinkholes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
philstockworld.com
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
Police: Metro-North service temporarily suspended after body found on tracks
Police say a body was found on the railroad tracks at 5:30 a.m. in Wallkill.
Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County
A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday.
wabcradio.com
Adams Invokes Emergency Powers to House Thousands More Migrants Being Sent From Texas
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City officials are urgently seeking another 5,000 rooms in Big Apple hotels to house migrants being sent to NYC from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott. Texas and Arizona are overrun with record numbers of migrants due to the open border policy under the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Burning Brooklyn Brownstone Jolts Uber Driver Off LaGuardia Course — and Makes Him a Hero
A New York City Uber driver went above and beyond on a recent ride — and not just providing snacks or offering a phone charger. He likely saved lives. It was a ride that driver Fritz Sam won't soon forget. As he was heading to drop off a passenger Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport, he noticed a brownstone on fire in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
NBC New York
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
marinelink.com
Donjon Marine Wins NY Dredging Work
New Jersey-based marine services company Donjon Marine Co. Inc., has secured a contract to perform maintenance dredging in Flushing Bay and Creek, in Queens, N.Y. Donjon Marine was one of two online bidders for the $23,970,800 contract, which was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) New York District. Work is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022.
NBC New York
NY Town Shuts Down 75-Year-Old Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Which Says It's Retaliation
A New York town is pulling the plug on a volunteer ambulance corps that has been in operation since 1947, citing serious issues — but the corps’ leadership claims the move is in retaliation for lawsuits they’ve filed. There are no lifelines left for the 75 year-old...
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
FDNY invests in new generator to keep Bronx fire engine powered 24/7
After receiving more than $1 million for a generator, the FDNY has announced that Engine 89 in Throggs Neck will be powered around the clock.
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
Comments / 0