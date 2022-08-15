ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
wabcradio.com

Hochul Not Budging on Congestion Pricing

NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul won’t budge on her congestion pricing plan for New York City. On Monday, Hochul in a press conference said the long-delayed toll to drive into Manhattan’s central business district is crucial to cutting car traffic and combating climate change. She boosted the fee for motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street as a way to fund upgrades to the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s aging mass transit system.
New York City, NY
Newark, NY
Newark, NJ
Florida, NY
NBC New York

Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
wabcradio.com

MTA Study Finds Congestion Pricing Will Flood Cross Bronx With Cars, Pollution

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Congestion pricing could lead to drivers flooding the Cross Bronx Expressway as drivers steer clear of tolls — leading to congestion and pollution. An MTA study finds congestion pricing would result in 4,000 additional vehicles, including 700 trucks a day, would drive on the Cross Bronx at Macombs Road to avoid paying tolls to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
marinelink.com

Donjon Marine Wins NY Dredging Work

New Jersey-based marine services company Donjon Marine Co. Inc., has secured a contract to perform maintenance dredging in Flushing Bay and Creek, in Queens, N.Y. Donjon Marine was one of two online bidders for the $23,970,800 contract, which was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) New York District. Work is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022.
NJ.com

Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand

A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
