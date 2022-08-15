ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 19)

It's Week 3 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Friday, Aug. 19. Two of the games are on NFL Network (all three are available locally), and while though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
50 Cent Expands Into NFL With Houston Texans Partnership

Houston, TX – 50 Cent‘s Sire Spirits brand has added yet another major sports team to its growing list of partners. Earlier this week, the Power mogul announced a deal with the NFL’s Houston Texas that will see his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne drinks be the franchise’s official cognac and champagne.
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings

The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
NFL Preseason Week 2 schedule

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday and goes through Monday night. It will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants facing off at MetLife Stadium Sunday night on the NFL Network. The week begins Thursday with Bears - Seahawks and concludes Monday with Falcons - Jets.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL

New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL world reacts to shocking James Robinson report

A devastating torn Achilles injury put an end to Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson’s season last year, but there are now reports that indicate that he is far ahead of schedule in his recovery process. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed Robinson’s progress this offseason with the injury,...
