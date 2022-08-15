Read full article on original website
Grumpy Oldman
3d ago
I guess he'll be out on bond again let's say$50,000. That means he'll only have to post $5,000 to get out.
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, body camera video released
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office released on Thursday, Aug. 18 body camera video of the arrest of Hezekiah Saffold of Milwaukee. Officials say Saffold, who was pulled over for speeding on I-94, assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
Freeway shooting: Highway 145 reopens
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down Highway 145 near 76th Street for a report of a shooting from one vehicle into another early Thursday afternoon. It has since reopened. No injuries have been reported. Deputies were on the scene seeking evidence. FOX6 is working to bring you...
1 person killed in sedan vs truck crash in Racine County
The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
Wauwatosa police release video of dangerous stolen Hyundai chase
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "It's no secret that in southeastern Wisconsin, we're dealing with a rash of stolen vehicles, reckless driving and other associated crimes," said Wauwatosa Police Department Sgt. Abby Pavlik. The ongoing issue of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles being involved in extreme and potentially deadly chases...
Grafton man killed in I-43 crash involving semi
A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he rear-ended a semi-truck on I-43 near WIS 60, causing a four-hour closure, authorities say.
Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18. Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
Fatal crash, full freeway closure; EB I-894/43 at S. 27th Street
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says there is a full freeway closure on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street due to a fatal crash. The crash has involved a car and a dump truck, officials say. All traffic is being routed off the freeway at S. 27th Street.
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
Third Ward shooting: Carroll-Robinson gets 5 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - One of three men charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective has been sentenced to prison. Timonte Carroll-Robinson, 18, will spend five years behind bars. In court Thursday, he apologized and asked the judge for forgiveness. "What it is ultimately is completely, absolutely...
Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Burlington woman killed in collision with box truck in Village of Rochester
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman has died following a crash in the Village of Rochester. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities responded to the scene for a two-vehicle accident involving one vehicle that rolled over on...
15-year-old fatally shoots Racine teen over gang conflict, complaint says
A 15-year-old from Racine was recently charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. Zontell M. Junior, 15, is facing one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide.
Man shot and killed near 28th and McKinley
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near 28th and McKinley. A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting.
Officials work to ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff
ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
