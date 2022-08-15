Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran WR was all smiles talking about the star rookie.

LATROBE, PA -- Second-round pick George Pickens has been a human highlight reel at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. The wide receiver out of Georgia has made a quick and sharp first impression, earning a place in the starting lineup, and becoming a fan favorite for those who watch his plays.

He's impressing more than the fans, though. Pickens brings smiles to pretty much everyone in Steeler Nation's face, including his veteran teammates like Diontae Johnson, who has been overly impressed with the rookie thus far.

"He's a freak, that's what he is," Johnson said with a big smile. "He's a freak. That's a special talent, you can't teach some of the things he does. I just be watching like, man, I be amazed at how he catches the ball sometimes. He's young. He's getting better on the daily."

With Pickens inserting himself into the lineup early, the Steelers' receiving core take a major boost up front. They'll start games with Pickens, Johnson and Chase Claypool lined up at receiver, with names like Gunner Olszewski working off the bench.

"It's going to be a big plus," Johnson said on the addition of Pickens to the group. "They're not going to be able to cover everyone, they can't double everyone. There's always going to be a one-on-one matchup, it's up to the defense who they're going to cover."

As a whole, Johnson describes the wide receiver as a whole as "dangerous," saying the group is now "complete" with the three stars at the top of the depth chart.

Now that Pickens has made a name for himself, Johnson is helping him fine-tune the little things. As the veteran of the group, the fourth-year wideout is taking on a leadership role for the star-studded rookie.

"I'm teaching him certain stuff," Johnson said. "If he asks questions, I'm always there for him. Like I said, he's a freak of nature."

"Just being there for him. What it's like to be an NFL receiver when it comes to certain stuff. What you're doing mid route, off the ball, where to avoid getting [offensive pass interference]. Little stuff like that can go a long way just by me telling him what not to do. He knows what to do, I'm just there to critic the little stuff."

