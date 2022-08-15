Man arrested after throwing rocks at Sacramento liquor store; one person injured

Sacramento police arrested a man for throwing rocks at a downtown liquor store on Sunday, injuring one person.

In video captured by a bystander, the man is seen walking into Rodney’s Cigars & Liquors, 1000 J St., with a metal pipe at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. He was later disarmed by a group of people in the store and removed from the business.

Once outside, the man threw rocks at the store’s glass door. This resulted in a minor injury to someone standing behind the door, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene, only to be located and arrested in the downtown area at around 3:30 p.m.