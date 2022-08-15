ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after throwing rocks at Sacramento liquor store; one person injured

By Dante Motley
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Sacramento police arrested a man for throwing rocks at a downtown liquor store on Sunday, injuring one person.

In video captured by a bystander, the man is seen walking into Rodney’s Cigars & Liquors, 1000 J St., with a metal pipe at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. He was later disarmed by a group of people in the store and removed from the business.

Once outside, the man threw rocks at the store’s glass door. This resulted in a minor injury to someone standing behind the door, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene, only to be located and arrested in the downtown area at around 3:30 p.m.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

