ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

VW Files Design Patent App for ID Buzz Electric Pickup Truck

By Victoria Scott
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbEQH_0hIIlbWM00 VW

Volkswagen’s ID Buzz is the retrofuturism we’ve been asking for, and new legal filings show that VW might be giving buyers a truck version, too. Auto Bild confirmed with the manufacturer that a patent application for a pickup variant of the van is the real deal, although there are no definite plans yet to bring it into production. It wouldn’t be an unprecedented move, but it’s one that’s exciting nonetheless.

VW is no stranger to pickups, with the Rabbit pickup having established itself as a cult classic in the ’80s, and the internationally available VW Amarok (based on the Ford Ranger) currently on sale pretty much everywhere but here. Heck, this wouldn’t even be the first or only time that VW has based a pickup truck off one of its famous vans. Most of the Volkswagen T-series, dating all the way back to the 1960s T1, had a pickup variant of some form, including a lot of double-cab versions.

VW previously joked about giving the world a similar double-cab version of the ID Buzz before; indeed, the rendered image of the ID Buzz pickup above is from VW itself .

Here we are months later and VW has seemingly confirmed that, while the rendering is still just that, at least the patent app is real. According to Auto Bild , “VW Commercial Vehicles is checking to what extent there is a need” for the ID Buzz transporter. The Drive reached out to Volkswagen for any further clarification or comments but did not hear back in time for publication.

Even if this ID Buzz-based truck does become a reality, it might not mean anything for us in the United States. VW has already confirmed that Americans won’t get the Amarok, and it’s not even certain that we’ll get the closed-roof cargo ID Buzz. Still, VW has toyed with the possibility of an electric truck as a way to gain market share in the U.S., so we can dream, right?

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: victoria.scott@thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Truck#Design Patent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vw Volkswagen#Vw Amarok#Ford#Idbuzz#Volkswagen Group
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackerNoon

What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?

In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
GAS PRICE
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy