ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 women lounging on float are sucked under boat, critically injured, Illinois cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZYhV_0hIIlZhm00

Two women were critically injured when a boat backed over them on Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Illinois.

A group of six to eight people were lounging on a flotation raft on Saturday, Aug. 13, in “ the Playpen ,” an area north of Navy Pier, the Chicago Police Department said in a news conference on Monday, Aug. 15 recorded by CBS Chicago.

Another boat attempted to anchor in the area when it malfunctioned, ABC 7 reported.

The boat reversed into the float, “sucking” people underneath, officers said.

Officers in the area heard emergency calls on the ship-to-shore radio that two boats had collided, they said at the news conference, and immediately rushed to the scene.

Arriving at the scene, officers said they found the first victim hanging halfway into a boat, clinging to another person. The victim’s hand had been “severely severed,” requiring a tourniquet to minimize the “excessive bleeding,” police said.

One witness described the scene to WGNTV, saying “She was hugging and holding her husband. She was in shock, drowning him, crawling on him to keep out of the water.”

The second victim was found on the stern of a boat with both of her feet “severed” and “minimal bleeding,” police said.

Officers said they immediately provided medical assistance before rushing the women to a nearby hospital.

Both women were in “critical condition,” WGNTV reported.

ABC 7 reported that the women were 34 and 28 years old.

At this time, the “critical incident” is still considered an accident, officers said. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

“It was very hectic,” one officer said during the news conference.

58-year-old drowns in strong current while out boating with wife, Michigan cops say

Empty fishing boat on riverbank leads to man’s body, Minnesota deputies say

Man drowns trying to retrieve dropped phone from harbor, California officials say

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Accident#Cbs Chicago#Abc 7
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two women in critical condition after boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women have been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a boating accident on Lake Michigan near the area known as the "Playpen," where boats anchor near Navy Pier. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said that a rental boat operated by a licensed captain suffered an equipment malfunction and that as the captain was trying to reverse, he backed over a raft with the two women inside. The victims are 28 and 34 years old. The younger woman is from Washington state and the older is from Chicago. An official with Navy Pier said the rescue happened near Navy Pier, but the incident did not happen there. The Chicago Fire Department confirms that the two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash

(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
13K+
Followers
934
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy