ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 72

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

The woke cook book. Take the story line from an iconic movie loved by all. Couch it in woke virtue signaling racial and homosexual storylines that have nothing to do with the original story. Voila....a series no one wants to or will watch. When will they learn. Batter up. Strike one,two, three, ......you are out!!

Reply(2)
104
Mister Swanson
2d ago

I don't think they realize that they over represent this in TV shows now. Only 7% of American adults identify as gay, but TV has been over representing that number in recent years in the name of wokeness.

Reply(5)
62
John
1d ago

They took a story about baseball and turned it into a “awareness session”. Nobody cares who you sleep with! If you are truly comfortable in who you are then you don’t need “representation”

Reply
33
Related
TVLine

Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great

Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Opens Up About Rosie O’Donnell’s Cameo

Following the stories of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), the 1992 film A League of Their Own, starring Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Hanks received positive reviews and grew to become a cult classic. While the film surrounds the baseball players and their strict coach, a new series under the same name decided to explore the many stories of female ball players who dealt with hate and criticism for being gay. Creators of the Amazon series, Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, wanted to honor their contribution to the league and found no better way than bringing back a member of the original cast and LGBTQ community, Rosie O’Donnell.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Stone
Person
Maybelle Blair
Person
Roberta Colindrez
Person
Connie Morgan
Person
D'arcy Carden
Person
Penny Marshall
Person
Abbi Jacobson
Person
Melanie Field
Person
Kate Berlant
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice

Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. Apost on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,”. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August

Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy