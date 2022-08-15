Read full article on original website
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
The woke cook book. Take the story line from an iconic movie loved by all. Couch it in woke virtue signaling racial and homosexual storylines that have nothing to do with the original story. Voila....a series no one wants to or will watch. When will they learn. Batter up. Strike one,two, three, ......you are out!!
Reply(2)
104
Mister Swanson
2d ago
I don't think they realize that they over represent this in TV shows now. Only 7% of American adults identify as gay, but TV has been over representing that number in recent years in the name of wokeness.
Reply(5)
62
John
1d ago
They took a story about baseball and turned it into a “awareness session”. Nobody cares who you sleep with! If you are truly comfortable in who you are then you don’t need “representation”
Reply
33
