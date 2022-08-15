Read full article on original website
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
Galesburg receives grant for downtown improvements
The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants […]
Music on the River presents Central Marching Band
Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Wrap up this season’s Music on the River with the Central High School Marching Band Wednesday, August 24, 7:00 p.m. at LeClaire Park, located at 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.
Community invited to Sikorski retirement party
The community is invited to a retirement open house for Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, hosted by the City of Davenport. Join in wishing Chief Sikorski well in his retirement Thursday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room, located at 416 N. Harrison St., Davenport.
City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week. In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.
TaxSlayer Center to announce new name
UPDATE: The new name is Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Click here for details from the unveiling. EARLIER UPDATE The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'
This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
TaxSlayer Center to be renamed 'Vibrant Arena at The MARK' on Sept. 1
MOLINE, Ill. — The MARK is back. At a press conference held on Thursday, Aug. 18, Scott Mullen, the TaxSlayer Center's Executive Director, announced the new name for the iconic Moline event center coming on September 1: Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The name change comes with a partnership...
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
‘Rent It Forward’ event will provide dialogue between agencies, landlords
A “Rent It Forward” event for landlords and community-resource agencies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., Moline. The event will include a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with community-resource vendors for landlords to learn about different housing-assistance programs, and to improve relationships between the landlords and agencies, a news release says.
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
Galesburg implements hiring incentives for police officers
The Galesburg Police Department is down six officers – and will be down seven in a couple of weeks. Two more officers are still in training and won’t be able to work full shifts for another seven months. Galesburg is among police departments across the country struggling to...
SE Davenport Little League players and Davenport businesses prepare for LLWS
The Red & Gold scrimmage football game will start at 5 p.m. following Rally at the Rock. Bettendorf Community School District to host Inaugural Bett Community Expo. This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Moline Parks and Recreation...
Bettendorf competitors cream of the crop at state fair contests
Farm crop aficionados from across the state gathered to have their crops judged Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn. 1) David Klindt, Bettendorf. 2) James Klindt, Bettendorf. 3) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter. Hybrid Commercial, First Time Exhibitors, Yellow Corn.
Parks Near Me | Marquette Dog Park Trail
In our next Parks Near Me segment we were joined by FORC member Mandy Griesenbeck to highlight the Marquette Dog Park Trail in Davenport. For more information visit Dog Park Trails on Facebook and qcforc.org.
