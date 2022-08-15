ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster County man found safe after search detail

Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
York, PA
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Central Pennsylvania#Troop H Lrb Dauphin#Adams Perry#Operation Nighthawk
CBS Philly

Pa. drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
skooknews.com

PennDOT Offers Second Chance to Pennsylvania Drivers Facing Suspension

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that select drivers facing a suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Gov. Wolf visits Lancaster school to push new initiative

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center are welcoming Governor Wolf to their Mount Joy campus today. The governor made the visit to highlight a manufacturing training-to-career grant that the school had received. The grant is a part of Governor Wolf's Manufacturing PA Initiative.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent

A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Florida man dies in crash on I-81 North in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire on Sunday turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 North near Front Street in Harrisburg. Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright says the person who died was a 56-year-old man from Florida. His...
local21news.com

PA firefighters head to Montana to battle wildfires

Dauphin County, PA — Some local heroes returning home, after spending weeks battling the raging wildfires out west. And with one crew coming back , another preparing to depart to replace them. While firefighters know they’ll be working long days and nights, without a warm bed to sleep on – many say they wouldn’t trade the opportunity for anything else.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy