PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
PA State Trooper charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, officials say
York County, PA — A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with driving while intoxicated while on duty, according to police. PSP says Joshua M. Ravel, who is assigned to Troop J, York was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of August 15.
Lancaster County man found safe after search detail
Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
Fraudulent home builder charged for stealing customers' credit and funds, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A preliminary hearing was held for 53-year-old Timothy Hoffman who is facing five counts of felony theft by disposition of funds and two counts of felony theft by deception. All charges were held for court, following testimony from five different victims. It is alleged...
Virginia couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Pa, man found guilty of torching motorcycle club building and threatening girlfriend
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man has been found guilty of torching a motorcycle club’s building and threatening to kill his girlfriend because “she knew too much.”. Damon Lee Millington, 43, of Cogan Station, when arrested had confessed to setting the fire that destroyed the Road Knights Motorcycle Club building north of Williamsport on Feb. 9, 2020.
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
Riley Williams approved to be released from house arrest to attend PA Renaissance Faire
Dauphin County, PA — UPDATE | Riley Williams' request to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair on August 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. was allowed by judges, according to court documents. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol Riot has...
Pa. drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PennDOT Offers Second Chance to Pennsylvania Drivers Facing Suspension
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that select drivers facing a suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Pennsylvania launches investigative unit to combat financial exploitation of older adults
HARRISBURG, Pa. — ThePennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of an investigative unit that will combat the financial exploitation of older adults. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team includes three analysts and an attorney who will help Area Agencies on Aging investigate complex cases and obtain justice for the victims.
Gov. Wolf visits Lancaster school to push new initiative
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center are welcoming Governor Wolf to their Mount Joy campus today. The governor made the visit to highlight a manufacturing training-to-career grant that the school had received. The grant is a part of Governor Wolf's Manufacturing PA Initiative.
Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent
A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
Florida man dies in crash on I-81 North in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire on Sunday turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 North near Front Street in Harrisburg. Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright says the person who died was a 56-year-old man from Florida. His...
PA firefighters head to Montana to battle wildfires
Dauphin County, PA — Some local heroes returning home, after spending weeks battling the raging wildfires out west. And with one crew coming back , another preparing to depart to replace them. While firefighters know they’ll be working long days and nights, without a warm bed to sleep on – many say they wouldn’t trade the opportunity for anything else.
PennDot now hiring for positions in multiple Pennsylvania counties
PennDot is accepting job applications for winter maintenance positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Summer is winding down, and PennDot is starting to look ahead and assess its needs for the winter months. This includes hiring new employees for various positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.
