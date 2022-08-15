Read full article on original website
Can exchanges create imaginary Bitcoin to dump price? Crypto platform exec answers
One of the most substantial value propositions of Bitcoin (BTC) is that no one can create more of it apart from its fixed supply. However, an executive from a crypto exchange made a bold claim that some exchanges can create and sell BTC that's only in their system, not on the blockchain, to manipulate the market.
Celsius CEO personally directed crypto trades months before bankruptcy: Report
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky reportedly “took control” of trading strategy at the crypto lending firm amid January rumors the United States Federal Reserve planned to hike interest rates. According to a Tuesday report from the Financial Times, Mashinsky personally directed individual trades and overruled financial experts in an...
EthereumPoW team plans to freeze selected contracts, community pushes back
Ethereum is all set to transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network by Sept. 15 to 16, which will see the end of its current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechani and eliminate mining from the ecosystem. In light of such a significant upgrade, Ethereum’s PoW proponents, especially its miners, have decided to...
MMORPG went into ‘hiatus’ after crypto investors bailed, denies it misused funds
Phat Loop Studios, the company under fire last week for abandoning its Kickstarter and crypto-funded MMORPG game Untamed Isles, is now denying accusations that they lost their backers’ funds investing in crypto. The company came under fire last week after announcing a “hiatus” of their Pokemon-like open-world video game,...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Crypto ad spending may be down, but awareness remains critical: Experts
Crypto television advertising spending has reportedly fallen off a cliff in the United States, reflecting the current state of the markets. However, that’s no excuse to take a break, two crypto firms tell Cointelegraph. A Wednesday report from Bloomberg highlighted that television ad spending among the largest crypto trading...
Aussie asset manager to offer crypto ETF using unique license variation
Australian asset manager Monochrome Asset Management has landed the country’s first Australian financial services license (AFSL) for a spot crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF). Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jeff Yew, CEO of Monochrome Asset Management, said the AFSL approval is significant, as until this point, approved crypto ETFs in Australia only...
3 cloud providers accounting for over two-thirds of Ethereum nodes: Data
The majority of 4,653 active Ethereum nodes are in the hands of centralized web providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), which could “expose Ethereum to central points of failure,” according to crypto analytics platform Messari. A Monday post shows that three major cloud providers account for 69% of...
Tether reserve attestations to be conducted by major European accounting firm
In a step toward greater transparency and better alignment with international accounting standards, stablecoin operator Tether Holdings Limited has tapped BDO Italia to conduct regular reviews and attestations of its dollar reserves. Tether, which operates the USDT stablecoin, officially began working with BDO Italia in July, the company disclosed on...
BNB Chain aims to raise 30K new Web3 developers across Latin America in 2022
BNB Chain, a blockchain network created by crypto exchange Binance, and Latin America-focused education platform Platzi announced that they will be launching a Web3 development course for the region. By the end of the year, the course aims to be accessible to 30,000 students. Gwendolyn Regina, investment director at BNB...
Experts explain what ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry’s stock exit means for crypto
Michael Burry, the investor who famously shorted the 2008 housing bubble, has dumped nearly all the stocks in his portfolio during Q2, suggesting there may be carnage ahead for stock and crypto markets. According to a 13F disclosure filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday,...
Crypto market bloodbath leads to over $500M in liquidations in 24 hours
The crypto market registered a major slump on Friday, resulting in major cryptocurrencies losing key support and falling to new monthly lows after a prolonged bullish surge over the past month. Bitcoin (BTC), which was looking to break through $25,000 resistance last week, fell below $22,000 to register a new...
2017 ICOs aren’t over yet: SEC files suit against Dragonchain and its founder
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has filed a complaint related to a 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) from a blockchain project originally developed by the Walt Disney Company. In a Tuesday notice, the SEC said it had charged Dragonchain, the Dragonchain Foundation, the Dragon Company and...
3 strategies investors might use to trade the upcoming Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum network’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is set to occur from Sept 15 to 16 and for the last year, traders and analysts have been discussing various outcomes for the upgrade and possible trading strategies. Let’s take a look at three options investors and traders have....
Ripple partners with Travelex to launch enterprise crypto payment service in Brazil
Ripple’s XRP token is set to be used to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions in Brazil, after the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) with forex company Travelex. Digital payment network Ripple announced on Thursday that foreign exchange company Travelex will utilize RippleNet’s ODL to facilitate cross-border payments...
Weak address growth points to Bitcoin price failing to sustain $25K
Bitcoin (BTC) is staging a repeat of price action from May with its latest drop, the latest data shows. As the dust settles on a 6% comedown for BTC/USD, analysis argues that its trip to $25,000 was never meant to last. Realized price comes back to haunt the BTC chart.
Coinbase will 'briefly pause' ETH and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals during Ethereum Merge
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced it will be temporarily suspending certain token deposits and withdrawals when Ethereum’s core developers transition the blockchain to proof-of-stake, or PoS. In a Tuesday blog post, Coinbase product manager Armin Rezaiean-Asel said that during the Merge event, the crypto exchange will “briefly...
Aave calls on members to commit to Ethereum PoS chain
Aave (AAVE) tokenholders have been asked to take part in an Aave Request for Comment (ARC) that would require them to ”commit” to Ethereum’s proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The ARC, proposed on Tuesday, comes in light of Ethereum’s upcoming transition to proof-of-stake. It calls for members to select...
Crypto.com secures UK registration for ‘cryptoasset activities’
Digital asset exchange Crypto.com has just been given the green-light for “certain cryptoasset activities” in the United Kingdom, after receiving registration confirmation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday. According to a Tuesday entry in the FCA’s Financial Services Register, FORIS DAX UK LIMITED has been registered...
Ethereum Foundation clarifies that the upcoming Merge upgrade will not reduce gas fees
According to a new clarification by the Ethereum Foundation on Wednesday, the network's upcoming proof-of-stake transitory upgrade — dubbed the "Merge," — will not reduce gas fees. Regarding this, the Ethereum Foundation wrote:. "Gas fees are a product of network demand relative to the network's capacity. The Merge...
