Chicago, IL

Gladiator
3d ago

They pay a 100 dollars when you bring in your guns in the front door and then sell the guns for a 1000 out the back door to gangbangers. and you wonder why so guns in Chicago

5
Guest
3d ago

Got to love the Austin neighborhood. Shame on all of you for your ignorance for the animalistic behavior just under your nose’s.

2
 

fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago firefighter injured battling West Side blaze

CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was injured Wednesday night in a fire on the West Side. The incident happened near Chicago and Cicero avenues in the South Austin neighborhood. The fire department says the firefighter was struck in the head by a piece of wood. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman

CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
thesource.com

Chicago PD Pin Third Murder Victim On King Von

According to several confirmed reports, the Chicago Police Department has now added a third person to the list of murder victims who allegedly died at the hands of slain Chicago rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. Reports have confirmed that Von and his cohorts had beef with a local...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded during a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 14-year-old was walking outside around 6:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Yates Avenue when a green SUV pulled up and someone in the passenger seat started shooting, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Eric Carter
fox32chicago.com

Arne Duncan: Chicago's $1 million gun tip line poorly thought out

CHICAGO - In its first year, a Chicago tip line for guns only paid out 10% of its million-dollar budget, and the majority of that was paid out in the first reward issued in May. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who considered running for mayor and leads a...
CHICAGO, IL
#Guns#Big Gun#Assault Weapons#Cpd#Hope Community Church
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Cops honored for nabbing Lincoln Park robbery crew

Three Chicago police officers are being recognized for helping to apprehend a Lincoln Park robbery crew this summer. Between early June and early July, dozens of robberies targeting women and thefts of idling cars were reported in the area between Fullerton Avenue, Diversey Parkway, Clark Street, and Lakeview Avenue. Police linked the crimes to a small crew of robbers, but apprehending the group proved challenging.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind

Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Little Village crime: Woman, 20, shot while standing outside

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg Thursday around 12:01 p.m. in Little Village. The victim was standing outside in the 2800 block of S. Kostner when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 29, shot in vehicle in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle just before midnight in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue when he was struck several times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL

