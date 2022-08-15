ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

After drownings, South Haven brewery adds water safety to kids menu

By Whitney Burney
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfrNh_0hIIjQgp00

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A South Haven brewery is working to raise awareness around water safety.

Last week, the owners at Three Blondes Brewing on Phoenix Street started printing new kids’ menus. On the menu, families will find a drawing that explains how the flag system works at the lakeshore.

Amanda Johnson, one of the owners at Three Blondes Brewing, said she and her family were inspired to put the additions on the children’s menu after a 22-year-old from the east side of the state and 19-year-old from Columbus drowned at South Beach last week .

At the time of the drownings, yellow flags were flying, letting swimmers know to use caution in the water. Red flags were raised later in the day. The double drowning followed several others on Lake Michigan this summer.

South Haven drowning victims identified by police

“It’s devastating. I’ve grown up here. My children are growing up here in town. Every time you hear the sirens heading for the beach your heart stops and unfortunately, it’s usually a visitor. It’s not usually a local that’s experiencing the trauma and that’s awful,” said Johnson.

Johnson said during the summer months, a lot of tourists visit the area and come into their restaurant, which is why she thought it would be helpful to add information about water safety. She said after working with the visitor’s bureau to get marketing information, they incorporated water safety into their kids’ menus.

Now, with every serving of chicken fingers or mac and cheese, customers will find drawings detailing what each flag color means and the consequences they could face if they ignore them, like a $1,000 fine on red flag days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNwG7_0hIIjQgp00
The new kids’ menus at Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven promote water safety.

Johnson said their goal is to prevent future tragedies.

“If one child is like, ‘Mom there’s red flags on here. We can’t go in the water,’ and it saves them then that’s amazing. That would be great to know that little children’s menu made a difference,” she said. “If that’s something we can do then that’s what we’re doing.”

The owners say they plan to continue offering water safety information in the future and they’re encouraging other businesses to do the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
South Haven, MI
Health
South Haven, MI
Food & Drinks
South Haven, MI
Lifestyle
City
South Haven, MI
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
Centre Daily

Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety#Drowning#South Beach#Brewery#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health
WWMTCw

K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

House Fire in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
LA PORTE, IN
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy