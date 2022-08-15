3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue.

One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance but is expected to be OK.

No one suffered any major injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.