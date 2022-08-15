3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday.
The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue.
One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance but is expected to be OK.
