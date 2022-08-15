Biker identified in fatal dirt bike crash involving school bus in South Augusta

#Update | August 16, 2022 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner has identified the deceased as 45-year old Melvin R. Morrison of Nellie drive in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A dirt bike rider is dead following a crash involving a school bus in the area of Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road in South Augusta.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man on a dirt bike attempted to pass a school bus in a no passing zone while the bus was attempting to turn left and struck the bus. The dirt bike rider was killed instantly and was pronounced dead around 5:40 p.m.

Investigators say there was one student on board the bus at the time but they were not injured.

The Richmond County School System released a statement Monday evening regarding the crash:

This afternoon, a Richmond County School System bus completing its route was in an accident that involved a motorcycle. The accident resulted in a fatality. Our thoughts are with all involved. The accident is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until positive ID and notification of next of kin, according to the Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported it was in the area of Milledgeville Road and North Leg Road, one block up from the actual crash scene. It was also initially reported that the crash involved a motorcycle. The story was updated to reflect the new information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.