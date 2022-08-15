Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Thursday night
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Myers for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez batting third on Thursday
Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hernandez will start in left field on Thursday and bat third versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Alex Call returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jurickson Profar not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Profar is being replaced in left field by Wil Myers versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 492 plate appearances this season, Profar has a .246 batting average with a .742 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Albert Pujols receives Wednesday off
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was named Wednesday's starting designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Pujols has recorded a 9.6% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Touki Toussaint on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Max Stassi returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Sheldon Neuse operating third base on Wednesday night
Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will man third base after Vimael Machin was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus Rangers' left-hander Cole Ragans, our models project Neuse to score 9.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh will catch for right-hander George Kirby on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.8 FanDuel...
